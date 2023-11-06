Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

- The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) will step up the information work to further popularise the social housing loan package among the public given its sluggish disbursement, SBV Governor Nguyen Thi Hong said at a question and answer session of the 15th National Assembly in Hanoi on November 6.

The 120 trillion VND (5.12 billion USD) credit package with incentive interest for both developers and buyers is set to boost social housing construction amid a shortage of affordable apartments. Read full story



– Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha on November 5 proposed three cooperation recommendations in his key remarks delivered at a forum on driving green investment and trade to jointly build global eco-civilisation, held as part of the ongoing 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, China.

Ha was one of the three keynote speakers at the event, which gathered over 200 representatives from governments and international organisations, businesses, and experts. Read full story



– The US Mission in Vietnam and the Sports Envoy Programme under the US Department of State in coordination with the Vietnam Paralympic Association opened a swimming master class for Vietnamese coaches and athletes with disabilities in Hue City, the central province of Thua Thien-Hue, on November 6.

The class, from November 6-10 with US swimming experts Rudy Garcia -Tolson and Julia Harbaugh as lecturers, is training 50 Vietnamese coaches and athletes with disabilities. Read full story



– The Vietnam Institute of Geosciences and Mineral Resources under the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, in collaboration with Poland’s University of Warsaw, organised a conference on scientific cooperation between Vietnam and Poland in Hanoi on November 6.

Speaking at the event, Dr Trinh Hai Son, Director of the Vietnam Institute of Geosciences and Mineral Resources said that during the two-day conference, 250 participants will join discussions about geology and mineral resources; natural hazards and environmental protection; and archaeology and geoarchaeology. A field trip will be held from November 8-9. Read full story



– The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) is close monitoring rice production and the world rice market with a view to promptly tackling arising problems and facilitating rice production, business and export.

Statistics showed that as of the end of October, Vietnam exported 7.1 million tonnes of rice for about 3.97 billion USD, a rise of 17% in volume and 34.9% in value over 2022. Vietnamese export rice price increased 15.3% year on year. Read full story



– The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and UN Women jointly held a national consultative conference on a draft national action plan (NAP) on women, peace and security (WPS) in Hanoi on November 6.

Deputy Foreign Minister Do Hung Viet underlined that the introduction of the UN Security Resolution 1325 in 2000 marked the birth of the WPS agenda with two major objectives of better ensuring the rights of women and girls, and promoting women's participation in all stages of conflict settlement and peace building process. Read full story



– The Ooc Om Bok festival to worship the Moon will be held in the Mekong Delta province of Soc Trang on November 25-27, aiming at honouring the traditional cultural straits of local Khmer ethnics.

The event is also to promote local tourism promotion, mobilise resources for tourism infrastructure development, and raise public awareness of tourism development. Read full story./.