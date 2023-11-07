Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

- The Party, State and people of Vietnam always view the relationship with China as a strategic choice and a top priority in the country’s foreign policy, a high-ranking Vietnamese Party official affirmed on November 7.

Politburo member, Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam ( CPV ) Central Committee and Chairman of its Inspection Commission Tran Cam Tu (L) and Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC) of China Zhao Leji. (Photo: VNA)

Politburo member, Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and Chairman of its Inspection Commission Tran Cam Tu made the affirmation at a meeting with Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC) of China Zhao Leji in Beijing as part of the former's visit to the neighbouring country.



- A delegation of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) led by Phan Dinh Trac, Politburo member, Secretary of the CPV Central Committee, Chairman of its Commission for Internal Affairs, is paying a visit to Venezuela at the invitation of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV).

Politburo member, Secretary of the CPV Central Committee, Chairman of its Commission for Internal Affairs Phan Dinh Trac (L) and PSUV First Vice President Diosdado Cabello sign an agreement on cooperation between the CPV and PSUV (Photo: VNA)

During their stay from November 3-7, the delegation laid flowers at President Ho Chi Minh's statue and a temple commemorating Venezuelan Hero Simón Bolívar. They had a meeting with Venezuelan President and PSUV President Nicolás Maduro, and held talks with a delegation of the PSUV, during which the two sides signed a cooperation agreement between the two Parties.



- Vietnam's first electric vehicle (EV) maker VinFast plans to build a plant with an investment capital of 18.6 trillion Rp (1.2 billion USD) in Indonesia, according to Presidential Chief of Staff of Indonesia Moeldoko.



Moeldoko told a press on November 6 that the construction will begin as soon as possible. He, however, did not reveal further details of the plan.



- Thanks to free trade agreements with tariff barriers gradually being removed, the exports of Vietnamese products have been on the rise. However, they are likely to face trade defence lawsuits.



An early warning system for trade remedies is needed to help ensure sustainable trade development by helping businesses better respond to possible trade probes, heard a seminar on the issue held by Industry and Trade Magazine on November 6.



- While some southern localities have fulfilled their targets for FDI attraction, the clock is ticking for many others to complete their goals since there are only 1.5 months left to the end of 2023.



With low supply of industrial land, Ho Chi Minh City did not set ambitious targets in luring foreign capital.



- The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has received a request for anti-dumping and anti-subsidy investigations on frozen warmwater shrimp imported from a number of countries, including Vietnam, according to the Trade Remedies Authority of Vietnam under the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT).



The DOC was asked to investigate frozen warmwater shrimp products with codes of HS 0306.17, 1605.21 and 1605.29 imported from Ecuador, India, Indonesia and Vietnam. Vietnam is included in the list as Vietnamese shrimp products have been subject to anti-dumping taxes by the US since 2004, said the authority.



- Over 209.15 trillion VND (over 8.61 billion USD) was raised from the issuance of corporate bonds in the first 10 months of 2023, according to data compiled by the Vietnam Bond Market Association (VBMA) from the Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX) and the State Securities Commission (SSC).



There were 25 initial public offerings with a total value of nearly 23.77 trillion VND in the period, accounting for 11.4% of the total value, and 171 private placements worth 185.38 trillion VND, or 88.6%.



- The Ministry of National Defense launched a database of legal documents on military and national defence at a ceremony in Hanoi on November 6.



The event marked the efforts of the ministry in the application of information technology and digital transformation, legal document management, and State management in defence and military affairs./.




