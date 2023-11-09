☕ Afternoon briefing on November 9
Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.
- Vietnam was elected a Vice President of the 42nd session of the UNESCO’s General Conference, representing the Asia-Pacific, on November 8.
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Ha Kim Ngoc, who is also Chairman of the Vietnam National Commission for UNESCO, said the election affirms the Party and State’s sound foreign policy of multilaterisation, diversification as well as comprehensive and effective international integration. Read full story
- The public security forces of Vietnam's Cao Bang province and China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region held talks on November 8 on the bilateral cooperation in enforcing drug prevention and control laws in areas along the shared borderline.
The Chinese delegation to the event included Vice Director of the Public Security Bureau of the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region Luo Qiquan, and leaders of a number of agencies and localities of Guangxi. Read full story
- The Republic of Korea (RoK)’s Woori Bank inaugurated its new branch in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho on November 8, increasing the number of its offices in Vietnam to 21 after 26 years of operation in the country.
General Director of Woori Bank Vietnam Park Jong Il said that the establishment of the branch is part of the Korean lender’s strategy to boost its business activities in Vietnam, hoping to bring the best financial services and products to local residents and businesses. Read full story
- From November 9, residents in Vientiane capital city and foreign tourists to Laos can easily book a taxi of Green & Smart Mobility (GSM), a company of VinFast - the electric vehicle (EV) maker of Vietnamese conglomerate Vingroup, through the Xanh SM Laos application on the App Store and Play Store, or also rent a car directly on the road.
This is the first foreign market in the company’s "Go Green Global" strategy with a roadmap to become an international EV service provider and to popularise the "green mobility" trend to the world. Read full story
- Viet Nam News, the country's only daily English-language newspaper under the Vietnam News Agency (VNA), hosted a seminar themed “ESG Commitment: We walk the talk" in Hanoi on November 9.
The seminar is an opportunity for representatives from ministries, agencies, organisations, and businesses to discuss environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) practices and share practical knowledge and experience, contributing to realising the nation's sustainable development goals. Read full story
- The eighth International Workshop on Nanotechnology and Application (IWNA 2023) is taking place in Phan Thiet city, the south-central province of Binh Thuan from 9-11, with about 300 delegates from 20 countries taking part.
Co-hosted by the Vietnam National University - Ho Chi Minh City, the Institute for Nano Technology (INT), the CEA-LETI-MINATEC of France, and the provincial People's Committee, the event is scheduled to hear the presentation of about 200-250 scientific papers covering key issues in the field of nano technology, from fundamental research to studies on the synthesis of nano materials, nano-component manufacturing process, and their application in science and daily life. Read full story
- The Vietnam National University - Hanoi (VNU) has been ranked 187th in the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings: Asia 2024 (QS AUR 2024), according to the VNU.
With the ranking, it is among the group of 22% of Asia's leading higher education institutions. Read full story
- A campaign named “Save The Ocean” was launched on Con Dao island in the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau on November 8 to raise fund for habitat conservation of sea turtles.
According to statistics from the Management Board of Con Dao National Park, only 1 in 1,000 hatchlings will survive to adulthood. Therefore, sea turtle conservation is always given special attention by the unit. Read full story
- Vietnam’s e-sports teams will compete in two demonstration events, namely AIES Robot Sports – Ultimate Battle Robots and AIES XR Sports – Steelraid in Hangzhou city of China on November 11 and 12 within the framework of the 19th Asian Games (ASIAD 19), according to the Vietnam Recreational and Electronic Sports Association (VIRESA).
The two events are jointly organised by MIGU, a subsidiary company of China Mobile Communications Group and the Asian Electronic Sports Federation (AESF). They aim to help the public understand more about how digital technology can seamlessly integrate with traditional sports, opening up new perspectives on a different aspect of eSports, according to the organisers. Read full story./.