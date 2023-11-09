Politics Cambodia’s Independence Day marked in HCM City The Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organisations (HUFO) on November 9 held a get-together to celebrate the 70th anniversary of Cambodia's Independence Day (November 9, 1953 -2023), demonstrating the solidarity and friendship between the people of the city and the neighbouring country.

Politics Vietnam, Ghana to forge multi-faceted cooperation Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations (UN), and his Ghanaian counterpart Harold Agyeman have compared notes on the relations between the two countries, particularly their cooperation at the UN.

Politics Vietnam, Germany intensify legal affairs collaboration Representatives from the Vietnamese Ministry of National Defence’s Department of Legal Affairs and the German Ministry of Defence’s Directorate-General for Legal Affairs held talks in Hanoi on November 8 to discuss measures to strengthen bilateral cooperation.

Politics Lai Chau seeks to beef up cooperation with Indian partners Vice Chairman of the Lai Chau People's Committee Ha Trong Hai received a visiting delegation from the Indian Embassy and the Indian Rare Earths Limited (IREL) in the northwestern mountainous province on November 8.