Hanoi, (VNA) - The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

-Vietnamese Ambassador to China Pham Sao Mai has highlighted the significance of the upcoming trip to China by President Vo Van Thuong to attend the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation in Beijing from October 17-20.

The trip, made at the invitation of General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and President of China Xi Jinping, is Thuong's first working trip to China in his capacity as State President of Vietnam, and the third time a Vietnamese senior leader has attended the forum, the ambassador told Chinese-based reporters of Vietnamese press agencies, adding it is the continuation of regular exchanges and contacts between high-ranking leaders of the two parties and countries over the past time.



-The naval forces of Vietnam and Singapore joined in a friendship exchange on Sailing Ship 286-Le Quy Don on October 12, part of the Vietnamese vessel’s visit to the city state.

The event was attended by officers, sailors, and trainees from Ship Le Quy Don, leaders of the Maritime Training and Doctrine Command of Singapore, officers and sailors of the Singaporean navy, and representatives of the Vietnamese Embassy and defence attaché in Singapore.



-Vietnam and Malaysia still have a lot of room for cooperation thanks to each country's internal strength and opportunities brought about by the digital economic era and the fourth Industrial Revolution, according to Vietnamese Ambassador to Malaysia Dinh Ngoc Linh.

Linh made the statement on October 12 while addressing a ceremony to mark the 78th National Day of Vietnam (September 2, 1945-2023), and the 50th anniversary of the establishment of the two countries' diplomatic ties.



- Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien and Slovenian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Tanja Fajon have recently co-chaired the third meeting of the Vietnam-Slovenia Inter-Governmental Committee in Ljubljana, Slovenia.

The meeting was expected to create new momentum for bilateral relations in all fields, especially trade activities, in the coming time.



-Vice Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Vo Van Hoan on October 13 received Deputy Mayor of China's Chongqing city, Zhang Guozhi to discuss directions for promoting cooperation between the two localities in the coming time.

At the reception, Hoan said that HCM City has established friendship relations with eight localities in China, including Chongqing. However, the COVID-19 pandemic affected the cooperation between the two cities.



-Vietnam’s maintaining the momentum of public investment will be crucial because it will rejuvenate economic activities, generate employment, and enhance domestic consumption, said ADB Country Director for Vietnam Shantanu Chakraborty.

The bank's September report forecast that Vietnam's economic recovery would pick up in the near term on the back of strong domestic consumption, moderate inflation, acceleration of public investment, and improved trade activities.



-The northern province of Thai Binh introduced its potential and advantages to British enterprises at an investment promotion conference in London on October 12, pledging the best possible environment for all investors.

Secretary of the provincial Party Committee Ngo Dong Hai said Thai Binh, envisioned by the Government to become a province with the developed industrial, trade and service sectors, is growing strongly, boasts an attractive investment climate, and has incentives for industrial, healthcare, educational, and cultural investments. Its administration also strongly supports foreign investors, including British ones.



-Vietnamese Ambassador to Israel Ly Duc Trung on October 12 called for the establishment of working groups among the Vietnamese community in Israel to support each other amidst the current conflict.

In a letter sent to Vietnamese living, working and studying in Israel, the ambassador stressed the escalating violence between Hamas and Israel with complex, unpredictable developments.



-Vietnam will be one of the countries joining in the trial injection of a dengue fever vaccine of Japan, said Prof. Dr Nguyen Van Kinh, Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Medical Association.

He revealed the information on the sidelines of a medical research and application conference held on October 12, the Ha Noi Moi daily reported.