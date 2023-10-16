Hanoi, (VNA) - The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

- President Vo Van Thuong received Chairman of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation Vyacheslav Victorovich Volodin in Hanoi on October 16, expressing his belief that his guest’s visit will create a strong impetus for bilateral cooperation, including between the State Duma of Russia and the National Assembly (NA) of Vietnam.

Welcoming Volodin and the Russian delegation, who are paying an official visit to Vietnam and co-chairing the second meeting of the countries’ Inter-Parliamentary Cooperation Committee, the host leader applauded the outcomes of Volodin’s talks with NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on October 15.Read full text



-The National Assembly (NA) of Vietnam and the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation reaffirmed their determination to promote the comprehensive strategic partnership between Vietnam and Russia during the second meeting of the Inter-Parliamentary Cooperation Committee between the two parliaments on October 16 in Hanoi.

At the meeting co-chaired by NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue and visiting Russian State Duma Chairman Vyacheslav Viktorovich Volodin, delegates discussed and assessed the implementation of cooperation agreements between Vietnam and Russia, and shared experience related to the promulgation of policies and laws to promote cooperation in terms of politics, economy, trade, investment, energy, transportation, finance and banking, science-technology, digital transformation, information-communication, education-training, culture, and tourism.Read full text



-Vietnam will continue to build a safe, transparent and highly competitive business and investment environment, enabling businesses and investors, including foreign ones to operate for a long term in the country, stated Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh while chairing a conference with foreign direct investment (FDI) firms in Hanoi on October 16.

The conference, which drew representatives from 15 associations and 180 FDI firms, follows the PM’s meeting with foreign investors held in April, affirming the Government's special attention to and companionship with the business community and foreign investors.Read full text



-China and Vietnam have recorded significant achievements in their cooperation in various fields and the two countries are entering a new development stage of colloboration, Chinese Ambassador to Vietnam Xiong Bo has said.

Speaking at a press conference on the threshold of President Vo Van Thuong’s visit to attend the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation in Beijing from October 17-20, Xiong Bo said that after 15 years of their comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership, China and Vietnam have enjoyed stable and well-developed relations.Read full text



- Vietnam’s public debt accounted for 37.4% of the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) as of the end of 2022, while national external debt stood at about 36.1% of GDP, according to data released by the Ministry of Finance (MoF).

According to the ministry’s Bulletin No.16 on Public Debt of Vietnam for the 2018-2022 period, to date, all targets set by the National Assembly in public debt repayment for the 2021-2025 period have been completed.Read full text



-Vietnam’s economy has made good recovery since the beginning of this year; however, inflation risks could weight on the country’s growth outlook, according to experts.

With the Government’s effective and flexible policies, the inflation rate has been curbed in line with the target of under 4.5% set by the National Assembly. The average consumer price index (CPI) during January-September rose 3.16% as compared to the same time last year.Read full text



-Fruit and vegetable exports have hit a new record and forecast to bring home over 5.5 billion USD in 2023.

Vietnam posted 4.2 billion USD in fruit and vegetable exports during the first nine months, surging nearly 72% year on year and breaking the record of 3.81 billion in 2018, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Meanwhile, the Vietnam Vegetable and Fruit Association (VINAFRUIT) estimated nine-month imports at about 1.46 billion USD, falling 0.1%.Read full text/.