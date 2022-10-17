Politics Vietnam treasures ties with Romania: NA Vice Chairman Vietnam always attaches importance to the friendship and cooperation with Romania, National Assembly (NA) Vice Chairman Tran Thanh Man told Eugen Neata - Chairman of the Romania-Vietnam Friendship Parliamentary Group on October 17.

Politics Vietnam sends condolences to Turkey over deadly coal mine blast President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on October 17 sent a message of condolences to his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan over the coal mine blast in Amasra town, Bartin province.

Politics Congratulations to new President of Iraq President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on October 17 sent a message of congratulations to Abdul Latif Rashid on his election as President of Iraq.

Politics Science-technology cooperation an important pillar in Vietnam-India partnership Cooperation in science-technology has become an increasingly important pillar in the comprehensive strategic partnership between Vietnam and India, especially during post-pandemic recovery, according to Indian analysts.