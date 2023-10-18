☕ Afternoon briefing on October 18
The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.
- Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong hosted a reception for Chairman of the Cambodian People's Party (CPP) Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations Prak Sokhonn in Hanoi on October 18.
Prak Sokhonn congratulated Vietnam on the achievements that the country has gained, especially in Party building, socio-economic development and international integration, expressing his belief that Vietnam, under the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV), will make new and greater attainments, successfully implementing the Resolution of the 13th National Party Congress. Read full story
- President Vo Van Thuong received Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet in Beijing, China, on October 18 on the sidelines of the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation (BRF).
At the meeting, the first between Thuong and Hun Manet since the latter took office in August, both leaders expressed their hope to increase exchange to develop the bilateral ties into a more comprehensive fashion. Read full story
- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh’s visit to Saudi Arabia from October 18-20 is expected to create a new impetus for bilateral ties and open up new prospects for future cooperation.
Saudi Arabia boasts the largest economy in the Gulf region and is one of Vietnam's leading economic partners in the Middle East. At present, a significant number of Saudi Arabian firms are showing interest in Vietnamese goods, especially agricultural and food products, as the Middle East country is diversifying its supply to ensure food security. Read full story
- A joint delegation of the National Assemblies (NAs) of Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia had a working session with officials of Vietnamese localities in the CLV Development Triangle area in the Central Highlands province of Gia Lai on October 18.
The meeting is a part of the first joint field survey by the three NAs in localities in the Development Triangle, and is an important activity in preparation for the first Vietnam – Laos – Cambodia Parliamentary Summit in December this year. Read full story
- Two Vietnamese scientists – Dr. Hoang Thi Giang and Tran Quang Hoa, have been honoured with the French Academy of Sciences' prize for bilateral cooperation in science research between France and ASEAN countries.
The prize was presented to Hoa, a lecturer at Hue University of Education, and Giang, a researcher of the Vietnam Institute of Agricultural Genetics, in appreciation of their close and successful collaboration in a cooperation project with France, along with two French scientists who are their co-researchers. Read full story
- With the drastic direction of the Government, ministries, sectors and localities, industrial production in the last months of 2023 will improve, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).
However, hurdles remain and the sector would not be able to regain a high growth rate in the short term, the office assessed. Read full story
- Sailing training ship INS Sudarshini of the Indian Navy docked at Ho Chi Minh City international port on October 18, beginning a friendly visit to the southern metropolis of Vietnam.
In his welcoming remarks, Vice Chairman of HCM City People’s Committee Ngo Minh Chau said the traditional friendship between Vietnam and India, which was nurtured by President Ho Chi Minh and leader Mahatma Gandhi, has continuously developed in all fields. In particular, the relationship between HCM City and India is also constantly strengthened and developed in the fields of trade, investment, and people-to-people exchanges, he went on. Read full story
- The 21st Vietnam International Plastics and Rubber Industry Exhibition (VietnamPlas 2023) opened in Ho Chi Minh City on October 18, attracting 625 exhibitors from 22 countries and territories, including China, India, France, Italy, Australia, Brazil, Russia, US and Vietnam.
The four-day event features over 1,100 booths, reflecting that Vietnam is a high-potential and fast-growing market in the industry. Read full story./.