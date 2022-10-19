☕ Afternoon briefing on October 19
The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on October 19.
Hanoi (VNA) – The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on October 19.
– Administrative reform must be stepped up and conducted concertedly at all levels to match the reality, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh said while chairing a meeting of the Government Steering Committee for Administrative Reform in Hanoi on October 19.
Chinh, who is also head of the committee, noted that people and businesses should be the centre, subject, driving force and target of administrative reform which, he said, requires strong, resolves, great efforts and drastic actions. Read full story
– Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son had a meeting with Secretary General of the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) Mathias Cormann in Hanoi on October 18.
Son thanked the organisation and Cormann himself for the contributions to the success of the OECD-Southeast Asia Ministerial Forum and the OECD-Vietnam High-Level Economic Forum 2022, which marked an important milestone in the partnership between the OECD and the Southeast Asian region. Read full story
– Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen on October 19 extended congratulations to Joseph Nguyen Nang, Archbishop of the city’s Archdiocese, who has been elected as the new President of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Vietnam in the 2022-2025 tenure.
He said that with the joint efforts of the Catholic community, the city has overcome the COVID-19 pandemic. The community has continued to actively respond and make contributions to patriotism movements and campaigns launched by the Government, the Vietnam Fatherland Front and socio-political organisations, contributing to completing socio-economic tasks of the city for 2022, he noted. Read full story
– The Ministry of Planning and Investment held a workshop on October 19 to start the building of a voluntary national review (VNR) 2023 on implementing sustainable development goals (SDGs).
Deputy Minister Nguyen Thi Bich Ngoc said that SDGs have been included in national strategies and policies, with the spirit of “No one is left behind” prioritised. Read full story
– A consultation meeting between the committees for external relations of the National Assemblies (NAs) of Cambodia, Laos, and Vietnam (CLV) took place in the northern mountainous province of Lao Cai on October 18.
Chairmen of the Vietnamese NA’s Foreign Affairs Committee; the Lao NA’s Foreign Affairs Committee; and the Cambodian NA’s Commission on Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation, Propaganda and Information Vu Hai Ha, Sanya Praseuth, and Sous Yara co-chaired the event. Read full story
- The UN Development Programme (UNDP) held policy discussion on the human rights and climate change nexus in Hanoi on October 18, focusing on how to achieve a just, green and sustainable environmental development with principles of equity and human rights at the centre.
This is a follow-up to an international workshop co-hosted by UNDP and the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs in July on the climate change impacts on the human rights enjoyment of the most vulnerable. Read full story
- The Vietnam Blockchain Summit 2022 officially opened in Hanoi on October 19. Organised for the first time by the Vietnam Software Association (VINASA) and the Vietnam Blockchain Association, the two-day summit is drawing great attention from both domestic and international tech firms. Read full story
– A webinar discussing prospects of green hydrogen in low-carbon economy in Vietnam was hosted by the Vietnam Imitative for Energy Transition (VIET) on October 18.
Addressing the event, VIET Executive Director Ngo Thi To Nhien said Vietnam is striving to develop potential clean energy sources, including green hydrogen, in a bid to realise its net zero emission goal by 2050. Read full story./.