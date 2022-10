– The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on October 20.- The 15th National Assembly (NA) convened its 4th session in Hanoi on October 20.The opening of the session is broadcast live on radio The Voice of Vietnam, Vietnam Television (VTV1), and National Assembly TV channels. Read full story - Vietnam’s economic growth this year is projected at nearly 8%, up 1.5-2% from the initial target, said Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh while delivering the 2022 socio-economic performance report and 2023 socio-economic development plan at the 14th National Assembly’s fourth session in Hanoi on October 20.The Government leader said important results were achieved in socio-economic development in the first nine months of this year, with 14 out of the 15 targets being met. Read full story - Singaporean President Halimah Yacob left Ho Chi Minh City on October 20, concluding her five-day state visit to Vietnam.During her stay, the Singaporean leader paid tribute to late President Ho Chi Minh at his Mausoleum in Hanoi, held talks with President Nguyen Xuan Phuc, paid a courtesy visit to Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, and met Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue. Read full story - Vietnam pledged to continue ensuring and promoting human rights at a meeting of the United Nations Committee on Social, Humanitarian and Cultural Issues, as part of the UN General Assembly’s 77th session on October 19.At the discussion, Minister Counsellor Le Thi Minh Thoa, Deputy Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN, said though progress has been made, there remain difficulties and obstacles in the guarantee and enjoyment of human rights due to simultaneous impact of unprecedented crises on a global scale. Read full story - Promoting economic diplomacy in Laos has become an important focus of the Vietnamese Embassy and representative agencies there as it not only strengthens bilateral economic and trade ties but also cements great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries, according to Ambassador to Laos Nguyen Ba Hung.In an interview recently granted to the Vietnam News Agency, Hung said economic diplomacy in Lao now focuses on trade and investment which has been growing. Read full story