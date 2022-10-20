Politics Singaporean President wraps up state visit Singaporean President Halimah Yacob left Ho Chi Minh City on October 20, concluding her five-day state visit to Vietnam.

Politics NA’s 4th session: voters delighted at rapid socio-economic recovery Voters and people nationwide have expressed their delight at the rapid socio-economic recovery and development after a long period of stagnation due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a report delivered at the opening of the 15th National Assembly (NA)'s 4th session on October 20.

Politics Ambassador: economic diplomacy contributes to Vietnam-Laos ties Promoting economic diplomacy in Laos has become an important focus of the Vietnamese Embassy and representative agencies there as it not only strengthens bilateral economic and trade ties but also cements great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries, according to Ambassador to Laos Nguyen Ba Hung.

Politics PM orders ensuring macro-economic stability, controlling inflation Vietnam’s economic growth this year is projected at nearly 8%, up 1.5-2% from the initial target, said Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh while delivering the 2022 socio-economic performance report and 2023 socio-economic development plan at the 14th National Assembly’s fourth session in Hanoi on October 20.