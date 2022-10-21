☕ Afternoon briefing on October 21
Hanoi, (VNA) – The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on October 21.
-Vietnam always attaches great importance and gives high priority to strengthening the Vietnam-Laos-Cambodia traditional relations, affirmed National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue.
Hue made the statement while receiving Chairmen of the Lao NA’s Foreign Affairs Committee Sanya Praseuth and of the Cambodian NA’s Commission on Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation Sous Yara in Hanoi on October 21. The guests visited Vietnam to attend an October 18 consultation meeting between the foreign affairs committees of the three NAs.Read full story
-The visit to Vietnam by Secretary-General António Guterres from October 21 – 22 reflects the importance the United Nations attaches to the international role and position of and contributions by the Southeast Asian nation as well as the partnership between the two sides, a diplomat has said.
In an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency (VNA), Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN, stressed that the visit is of great significance.Read full story
-Ambassador Nguyen Phuong Tra, Charge d'affaires a.i. of Vietnam to the UN, highlighted Vietnam’s commitments to promoting women’s advancement while addressing an open debate of the UN Security Council on October 20.
The commitment has its root in women's role and great contributions to Vietnam's history of struggling for national independence and development, Tra told the debate, themed “Strengthening Women's Resilience and Leadership as a Path to Peace in Regions Plagued by Armed Groups.” Read full story
-Vietnam shared its experience in ensuring the rights of labourers and emphasised the significance of better caring for them as well as the creation of sustainable employment, at an event jointly held by the International Labour Organisation (ILO) and the Group of Friends of Decent Work for Sustainable Development in New York on October 20.
Ambassador Nguyen Phuong Tra, Chargé d'affaires of the Vietnamese Delegation to the United Nations (UN), underscored the important role of harmonising national legislation with international labour standards.Read full story
-Minister of Public Security, General To Lam attended the Singapore International Cyber Week (SICW2022) from October 18-20.
Within the framework of the SICW2022, Lam attended the seventh ASEAN Ministerial Conference on Cybersecurity.Read full story
-Ho Chi Minh City wishes to strengthen cooperation with the French-speaking community of Belgium (Federation Wallonie-Bruxelles) in potential fields such as clean energy, biology, health, education; digital transformation, and high-tech agriculture, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Ngo Minh Chau has told a Belgian official.
At a reception on October 20 for Minister-President of the Federation Wallonie-Bruxelles Pierre-Yves Jeholet, who is on a working visit to the city, Chau briefed the guest on the locality’s socio-economic development, and thanked the Belgian government for supporting Vietnam, including HCM City, in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.Read full story
-As the second monkeypox patient was put under quarantine upon her arrival at Tan Son Nhat airport in Ho Chi Minh City, she did not come into contact with anyone in the community, hence a zero risk of community infection, a health official confirmed.
At a regular press conference on October 20 by the municipal steering board for pandemic prevention, control and economic recovery, Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Centre for Disease Control (HCDC) Nguyen Hong Tam also said there is not enough information to confirm that the two patients were in contact.Read full story
-The World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) on October 21 launched a communications campaign in Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia to change the habit of consuming wildlife meat among urban people, highlighting the threats to public health and the nature.
Van Ngoc Thinh, Director of WWF Vietnam, said that Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia are showing high levels of wildlife consumption, especially mammals and birds that are easily found in markets and restaurants.Read full story/.
