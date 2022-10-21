Politics President hosts female officials, NA deputies President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on October 20 hosted a meeting with incumbent and former female leaders of the Party and State, female members of the 13th Party Central Committee and female deputies to the 15th National Assembly (NA).

Politics HCM City eyes stronger cooperation with Wallonie-Bruxelles Ho Chi Minh City wishes to strengthen cooperation with the French-speaking community of Belgium (Federation Wallonie-Bruxelles) in potential fields such as clean energy, biology, health, education; digital transformation, and high-tech agriculture, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Ngo Minh Chau has told a Belgian official.

Politics UN Secretary-General begins official visit to Vietnam Secretary-General of the United Nations António Guterres arrived in Hanoi, beginning an official visit to Vietnam from October 21-22 at the invitation of President Nguyen Xuan Phuc.