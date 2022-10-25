Politics Official: Hanoi treasures Cambodia’s invaluable support Vietnam in general and Hanoi in particular always treasure invaluable support that the Cambodian Senate, National Assembly, Government and people have provided for Vietnam, Politburo member and Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee Dinh Tien Dung has affirmed.

Politics Draft amended Law on Electronic Transactions presented to NA Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Manh Hung on October 25 presented the draft revised the Law on Electronic Transactions to the 15th National Assembly (NA) at its ongoing fourth session.

Politics Ambassador presents credentials to Timor Leste’s President Vietnamese Ambassador to Indonesia and Timor Leste Ta Van Thong presented his credentials to José Ramos Horta, President of Timor Leste, in the capital city of Dili on October 24.

Politics Hanoi looks to enhance economic partnership with UAE Hanoi will provide the best possible conditions for businesses from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) who wish to invest in the city in such fields as smart city development, logistics, science-technology, tourism, industrial production and clean and renewable energy, said a municipal official.