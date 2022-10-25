☕ Afternoon briefing on October 25
The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on October 25.
- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh had a meeting with visiting President of the Cambodian Senate Samdech Say Chhum in Hanoi on October 25.
PM Chinh congratulated Cambodia on the success of the recent election of People’s Councils at the communal and ward levels with the great victory of the Cambodian People’s Party (CPP), as well as comprehensive achievements that the country has gained, especially in the COVID-19 pandemic fight. Read full story
- Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Manh Hung on October 25 presented the draft revised the Law on Electronic Transactions to the 15th National Assembly (NA) at its ongoing fourth session.
The draft, comprising of eight chapters and 58 articles, has been drawn up in line with the nine policies specified in the governmental Resolution 152. Read full story
- Vietnamese Ambassador to Indonesia and Timor Leste Ta Van Thong presented his credentials to José Ramos Horta, President of Timor Leste, in the capital city of Dili on October 24.
The President wished the ambassador a successful term, and Thong said it was an honour for him to be appointed. Read full story
- Vietnam should invest in the infrastructure system and human resources in order to enhance its role in the new global supply chain, Whitney Baird, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of Economic and Business Affairs at the US Department of State told Thanh Nien (Young People) newspaper.
Baird, who visited Vietnam to attend the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) Southeast Asia Ministerial Forum, said that the US Agency for International Development (USAID) and the customs sector of Vietnam are working together to improve the efficiency and create favourable conditions for trading activities. The development of the infrastructure system will support this process, she held. Read full story
At the opening ceremony (Photo: VNA)
- The 17th General Assembly of the East Asia Inter-Regional Tourism Forum (EATOF 17) themed “Tourism recovery in East Asia in the new normal era” officially kicked off in Ha Long city of the northern province of Quang Ninh on October 25.
This is the second time the province has hosted the important forum, which was cancelled two years ago due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Read full story
- As many as 325 products by 172 enterprises have been recognised as Vietnam National Brands 2022, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Do Thang Hai told a press conference held in Hanoi on October 25.
Hai, who is also permanent Vice Chairman of the Vietnam National Brand Council, said a ceremony honouring national brands 2022 will be live broadcast on the national VTV1 channel on November 2. Read full story
- The Vietnam Innovation Challenge 2022 was launched on October 25, aiming to seek innovation solutions from around the world to help the country address major challenges and achieve prosperous and sustainable development.
The event seeks innovation and digital transformation solutions to enhance the capacity of small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). Read full story
- The Education for Nature Vietnam (ENV) on October 24 issued an annual report reviewing efforts of 62 cities and provinces in handling wildlife violations reported by the public in 2021, excluding Bac Lieu province which registered no cases.
The report suggests a continued high responsiveness rate of 97% for all publicly reported wildlife crimes on a national scale, similar to the rate recorded in 2020 which was nearly 98%. However, there was a marginal decrease in terms of the national success rate, especially with regard to that on cases involving live animals./. Read full story