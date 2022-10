– The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on October 25.- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh had a meeting with visiting President of the Cambodian Senate Samdech Say Chhum in Hanoi on October 25.PM Chinh congratulated Cambodia on the success of the recent election of People’s Councils at the communal and ward levels with the great victory of the Cambodian People’s Party (CPP), as well as comprehensive achievements that the country has gained, especially in the COVID-19 pandemic fight. Read full story - Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Manh Hung on October 25 presented the draft revised the Law on Electronic Transactions to the 15th National Assembly (NA) at its ongoing fourth session.The draft, comprising of eight chapters and 58 articles, has been drawn up in line with the nine policies specified in the governmental Resolution 152. Read full story - Vietnamese Ambassador to Indonesia and Timor Leste Ta Van Thong presented his credentials to José Ramos Horta, President of Timor Leste, in the capital city of Dili on October 24.The President wished the ambassador a successful term, and Thong said it was an honour for him to be appointed. Read full story - Vietnam should invest in the infrastructure system and human resources in order to enhance its role in the new global supply chain, Whitney Baird, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of Economic and Business Affairs at the US Department of State told Thanh Nien (Young People) newspaper.Baird, who visited Vietnam to attend the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) Southeast Asia Ministerial Forum, said that the US Agency for International Development (USAID) and the customs sector of Vietnam are working together to improve the efficiency and create favourable conditions for trading activities. The development of the infrastructure system will support this process, she held. Read full story