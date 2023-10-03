☕ Afternoon briefing on October 3
The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.
Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.
- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has highlighted potential for cooperation between Vietnam and Germany and its Lower Saxony state, and suggested the two sides step up cooperation in different areas.
At a reception for visiting Minister-President of Lower Saxony Stephan Weil in Hanoi on October 2, PM Chinh affirmed that Germany is Vietnam’s leading economic partner in the European Union (EU) and ample room remains for the two countries to enhance their collaboration in many spheres. Read full story
- Ship CSB 8002 with a working delegation of the Vietnam Coast Guard (VCG) on board, docked at Shinko port in Japan’s Kobe city on October 2, starting a visit and exchange programme with the Japan Coast Guard (JCG).
Welcoming the Vietnamese delegation, Hattori, Commander of the JCG’s Region 5, emphasised that the visit of ship CSB 8004 to Japan was one of the most meaningful activities as it coincided with the occasion of the 50th founding anniversary of Japan-Vietnam diplomatic relations. Read full story
- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has highlighted potential for cooperation between Vietnam and Germany and its Lower Saxony state, and suggested the two sides step up cooperation in different areas.
At a reception for visiting Minister-President of Lower Saxony Stephan Weil in Hanoi on October 2, PM Chinh affirmed that Germany is Vietnam’s leading economic partner in the European Union (EU) and ample room remains for the two countries to enhance their collaboration in many spheres. Read full story
- Ship CSB 8002 with a working delegation of the Vietnam Coast Guard (VCG) on board, docked at Shinko port in Japan’s Kobe city on October 2, starting a visit and exchange programme with the Japan Coast Guard (JCG).
Welcoming the Vietnamese delegation, Hattori, Commander of the JCG’s Region 5, emphasised that the visit of ship CSB 8004 to Japan was one of the most meaningful activities as it coincided with the occasion of the 50th founding anniversary of Japan-Vietnam diplomatic relations. Read full story
The move is part of efforts to implement the Prime Minister’s Directive 4/CT-TTg, dated May 17, 2022, on a number of urgent tasks and solutions to protect wild and migratory birds in Vietnam, especially in the annual migratory bird season from September to April, and respond to the International Migratory Bird Day (October 14). Read full story
- More than 1,200 firms in Ho Chi Minh City said they are planning to cut their workforces this year, according to a recent survey by the municipal Centre of Forecasting Manpower Needs and Labour Market Information (FALMI).
The survey questioned nearly 10,000 firms and more than 233,400 workers in the southern economic hub to assess the local labour quality and demand in the past three months. Read full story
- Vietnam and France have witnessed numerous strides in bilateral relations over the last 10 years, since their strategic partnership was set up, and the potential of their ties remains tremendous, said Benoit Guidee, Asia and Oceania Director at the French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs.
Talking to the Vietnam News Agency (VNA)'s resident reporter in Paris, he said since the visit by then President François Mitterrand in 1993, France has made substantial contributions to Vietnam’s socio-economic development. On September 25, 2013, the two governments decided to elevate the bilateral relations to a strategic partnership to further intensify cooperation amid Vietnam’s increasing affirmation of its role in the region and the world. Read full story
- Ho Chi Minh City’s Index of Industrial Production (IIP) in the first nine months of this year increased by 3.2% year-on-year, regaining its attractiveness to foreign investors, suppliers and clients.
Earlier, the seven-month and eight-month figures stood at 2.2% and 2.6%, respectively, which demonstrated that industrial production in the country’s southern biggest economic hub has overcome the downturn period. In September alone, the index went up 2.9% month-on-month, and 8.1% year-on-year. Read full story
- The Mekong Delta province of Tien Giang attracted two new projects to its industrial parks in the first nine months of this year, with total registered capital of 12 million USD and 220 billion VND (over 9 million USD).
According to Nguyen Nhat Truong, head of the management board of industrial parks in Tien Giang, the province has to date lured 109 projects worth 2.4 billion USD and over 4.56 trillion VND, helping to generate jobs for more than 81,000 labourers. Read full story
Tourists explore the Phong Nha - Ke Bang National Park in Quang Binh province. (Photo: VNA)- The central province of Quang Binh, dubbed the “kingdom of caves”, welcomed over 3.6 million tourist arrivals in the first nine months of 2023, soaring 2.32-fold year on year, reported the provincial Department of Tourism.
It attracted more than 3.5 million domestic visitors while the number of international arrivals shot up over four-fold to 89,380 during the period. Read full story
- Ho Chi Minh City's financial sector has worked hard to fulfill the budget estimate target set for 2023.
According to the municipal Statistics Office, total state budget revenue in the first three quarters of 2023 amounted to 326.19 trillion VND (over 13.37 billion USD), down 6.4% compared to the same period last year./. Read full story