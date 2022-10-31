Hanoi, (VNA) – The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

-Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son highlighted the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership between Vietnam and China in his article published on the People's Daily, the mouthpiece of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, on October 30.

The article was released on the occasion of the ongoing official visit to China by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong.Read full story



Chinese media has highlighted the official visit by the Vietnamese Party General Secretary to China, quoting experts’ comments on the significance of the trip in the development of the ties between the two countries.



News website thepaper.cn on October 30 ran an article summarising the opinions of some experts on the visit and the partnership between the two countries.Read full story



-The visit to Vietnam by Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary Elizabeth from October 31- November 3 is expected to provide a good opportunity for Danish businesses to meet Vietnamese companies and experts, contributing to further stepping up the relationship between the two countries, a Danish official has said.



In an interview to Vietnam News Agency in Copenhagen on the occasion of the visit, Danish State Secretary for Trade and Global Sustainability Lina Hansen stressed it aims to discuss green future, sustainability and common solutions.Read full story



-A respect-paying service was held at Bucheon Hospital mortuary on October 31 for a Vietnamese citizen who died in a Halloween celebration stampede in Seoul two days ago.



Minister Counsellor at the Vietnamese Embassy Nguyen Viet Anh attended the service, while RoK Minister of Foreign Affairs Park Jin sent a wreath to it.Read full story



-Director General of the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) Vu Viet Trang on October 30 had a working session in Hanoi with President of Cuban news agency Prensa Latina (PL) Luis Enrique Gonzalez Acosta.



The two sides reviewed their cooperation programmes since 2020 in various fields, agreed on the significance of their cooperation, and reaffirmed that the partnership has contributed to strengthening the mutual understanding and traditional friendship between the two countries.Read full story



-The Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology (VAST) and the International Committee for Missing Persons (ICMP) on October 31 signed a cooperation plan on improving the capacity of identifying human remains from the war.



The plan, which will be implemented until the end of 2024, was inked by Dr Phi Quyet Tien, deputy director of the Institute of Biotechnology under the VAST, and Patrick White, managing director of ICMP's programmes.Read full story



-Vietnam’s outbound investment, including both newly-registered and adjusted capital, exceeded 450 million USD in the first 10 months of this year, equivalent to nearly 70% of the figure recorded in the same period last year.



According to the Ministry of Planning and Investment, there were 90 new projects valued at over 390.1 million USD, a 1.8-fold rise year-on-year, with the most notable invested by VinES Energy Solutions Joint Stock Company in the US, Canada, France, Germany and the Netherlands, each worth more than 34.68 million USD.Read full story



-Vietnam’s index of industrial production (IIP) went up 9% in the first 10 months of this year, the Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI) reported.



MPI Minister Nguyen Chi Dung said improvements have been seen in production and businesses over the past time, with the IIP in October alone rising 6.3% year-on-year.Read full story



-Hanoi attracted 1.28 billion USD in foreign direct investment (FDI) in the first 10 months of this year, a rise of 27% year on year, reported the city Department of Planning and Investment.



In the January-October period, the capital city saw 283 new projects with a combined capital of 181.1 million USD. At the same time, 753 million USD was added into 163 operating ones, while 521.9 million USD was invested in capital contribution and share purchase deals.Read full story



-The Can Tho University in the Mekong Delta city of the same name on October 30 hosted an International Forum on Sustainable Development of the Mekong Delta title “Science and Technology: Driving forces for innovation and sustainable development”.



The forum attracted over 500 delegates from Government agencies, ministries, sectors, educational establishments, businesses, and international organisations.Read full story



-Domestic airlines have planned to increase the number of seats to 6.7 million from 5.1 million to meet the travel demand ahead of and during the upcoming Lunar New Year (Tet), according to the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV).



The firms intended to add 8,079 flights to their plans in the period, equivalent to 32% of the total, lifting the total 33,691 flights. Read full story



-The US magazine Travel Leisure has recently named Vietnam one of the 12 most amazing yet affordable honeymoon destinations for newlyweds.



The magazine says Vietnam has a little something for every kind of honeymooner.Read full story/.