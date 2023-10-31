Politics Mongolian President’s Vietnam visit expected to strengthen bilateral friendship, cooperation The upcoming State visit to Vietnam by President of Mongolia Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh is expected to contribute to promoting the friendship, solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest October 31 The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last weekend by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Gov’t to pilot three national target programmes in districts The Government will submit a pilot scheme in which each province selects one district-level locality to pilot the combination of three national target programmes concerning funding sources, said Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang.

Politics Leaders send condolences over passing of former Chinese Premier Vietnamese leaders on October 30 extended condolences to Chinese leaders over the recent passing of former Chinese Premier Li Keqiang.