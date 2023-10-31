☕ Afternoon briefing on October 31
The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.
- The upcoming State visit to Vietnam by President of Mongolia Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh is expected to contribute to promoting the friendship, solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries.
The visit, from November 1-5, takes place in the context that the two countries will celebrate the 70th anniversary of their diplomatic relations in 2024.Read full story
- The ties binding Vietnam and the US will be further strengthened as both sides hold huge potential for economic, trade and investment collaboration following the upgrade of the bilateral relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in September, Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang said on October 31.
Attending the US – Vietnam Business Summit 2023 in Hanoi, Quang laid a stress on the quantum leap in the bilateral ties with 10 cooperation pillars, and expressed his wish that businesses from both sides will boost economic-trade cooperation, enhance the trade of products of each other strengths, support each other to engage in the new value chain, and strive to raise the two-way trade revenue to 200 billion USD in the coming time. Read full story
- The annual revenue of Vietnam’s game industry has exceeded 500 million USD, ranking fifth in Southeast Asia, and huge potential remains for this industry to grow further, heard the Vietnam Gamemaker Conference on October 31.
The industry of Vietnam has made breakthrough strides over the last 10 years as seen in the rising revenue and more than half of the population accessing video games for entertainment, Director of the National Innovation Centre (NIC) Vu Quoc Huy told the Hanoi event. Read full story
- The Vietnam Authority of Tourism (VNAT) and travel platform Traveloka on October 31 inked a memorandum of understanding to enhance their public-private partnership (PPP) in promoting the sustainable growth of the industry in Vietnam.
Signed at a conference on PPP in the management and development of tourist destinations co-organised by the sides, the pact marked their first step towards improving tourism experiences and promoting local destinations to domestic and foreign tourists. Read full story
- The third Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Week is scheduled to take place from December 4 to 10 with a wide range of activities promising memorable experiences for both domestic and international visitors.
Marking the start of the year-end festive season, the week will feature special tourism, sport and musical events, along with promotional prorgammes to stimulate shopping and travel demand across the southern economic hub, Director of the municipal Tourism Department’s tourism promotion centre Nguyen Cam Tu said on October 31. Read full story
- The People’s Committee of Hanoi on October 31 decided to recognise Hoan Kiem lake, its surrounding areas and the Old Quarter as a city-level tourist area.
The lake in the very heart of the capital and its surrounding areas are home to many historical, cultural, architectural, and traditional artistic relic sites, associated with the history of building and defending the nation. This place has been ranked as a special national historical and cultural relic site. Read full story
- Bamboo Airways has revised its plan to operate domestic and international flights until March 30 next year to mobilise resources for stable operation during the peak season of the year's end and traditional Lunar New Year 2024.
As for the domestic routes, the airline maintains stable operation of flights connecting major cities such as Hanoi – Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi – Da Nang and Ho Chi Minh City – Da Nang, and others linking such localities as Hai Phong, Vinh, Thanh Hoa, Dong Hoi, Hue, Nha Trang Da Lat, Quy Nhon, and Con Dao. Read full story
Bamboo Airways has revised its plan to operate domestic and international flights until March 30 next year. (Photo: VNA)- The pilot of self-drive tours at border areas of Vietnam and China is resumed after a halt by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The northern province of Quang Ninh recently approved a pilot programme on the management of personal vehicles from China to the border city of Mong Cai and vice versa through the Mong Cai International Border Gate. Read full story
- Business transition in adaptation to a low-carbon consumption trend is inevitable for Vietnamese exporters who, in turn, should consider it a great opportunity to form relevant long-term visions and investments.
The trend refers to a production process that causes little negative impact on the environment and nature. Given that, enterprises earning or losing business opportunities result from their own business and production strategies, said Hoang Van Tam, deputy chief of the office for climate change and green growth at the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT). Read full story
- Thorough preparations, especially in human resources training, are needed for Vietnam to anticipate opportunities of the semiconductor industry expected to continue growing rapidly in the coming time.
According to experts, with many advantages, Vietnam is emerging as a key market for large global semiconductor manufacturers./. Read full story