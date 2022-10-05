Hanoi, (VNA) – The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on October 5.

-Vietnam called for national, regional and global efforts to promote sustainable development at the Economic and Financial Committee’s meeting of the United Nations General Assembly’s 77th session on October 3-4.



Speaking at the event, Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang said in order to turn political commitments into practical actions, countries need to make efforts at national, regional and global levels.Read full story



-Vietnam has affirmed the importance of preventing and eliminating all forms of discrimination and violence against women and girls, at an October 4 discussion of the Third Committee on Social, Humanitarian & Cultural Issues at the UN General Assembly’s 77th Session.



Le Thi Minh Thoa, Deputy Permanent Representative of Vietnam at the UN, said the international community needs to define the role of women as goals, motivations, subjects and beneficiaries of sustainable growth.Read full story



-Given Vietnam’s strong economic recovery in the third quarter, the Singapore-based United Overseas Bank (UOB) has raised its forecast for the country’s GDP growth this year to 8.2%, from the previous prediction of 7%.



The bank said the GDP expansion of 13.7% in Q3 is a record quarterly growth rate in Vietnam and surpassed the rate of 13.5% of India to become the highest in Asia this year.Read full story



-Trade revenue between Vietnam and Australia approximated 11 billion USD in the first eight months of 2022, up 37.44% from a year earlier, statistics show.



Notably, Vietnam’s exports to Australia surged 42% to 4.9 billion USD, according to Vietnam’s trade office in the country.Read full story



-Production and trade activities in the manufacturing and processing sector in Ho Chi Minh City remained stable in the third quarter this year, according to the municipal Department of Industry and Trade.



The department’s survey showed that 32.6% of the local enterprises saw better performance in the period, 34.7% remained stable, and 32.7% still met difficulties compared to the previous quarter.Read full story



-The capital city of Hanoi officially opened the Le Van Luong - Belt Road No. 3 tunnel to traffic in the morning of October 5, part of the city's moves to address traffic congestion.



The 475m tunnel, the fourth of its kind in the city, is located at the intersection of Le Van Luong, Khuat Duy Tien and To Huu streets. It is one of the city’s key transport works.Read full story



-The Vietnamese Ministry of Information and Communications’ Authority of Broadcasting and Electronic Information has asked Netflix to withdraw the Korean film series “Little Women” from app store in Vietnam, saying that its content distorts the Vietnamese history.



Specifically, the series violated regulations on prohibited acts specified in Clause 4, Article 9 of the Press Law, namely distorting history, denying revolutionary achievements, and insulting the nation. At the same time, the film also violated regulations on prohibited acts in cinematographic activities specified in Clause 4, Article 11 of the Law on Cinematography.Read full story



-Budget carrier Vietjet Air will begin carrying tourists from Almaty, the largest city in Kazakhstan, to the central province of Khanh Hoa later this month, as an effort to boost tourism recovery post COVID-19.



This is the outcome of cooperation between the airline and Anex Vietnam Travel and Trading Co., Ltd., according to deputy managing director of the company Bui Quoc Dai.Read full story/.