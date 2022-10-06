Hanoi (VNA) – The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on October 6.

- Chairman of the Vietnam Peace Committee Uong Chu Luu on October 5 held talks with visiting Vice Chairman of the Lao National Assembly and Chairman of the Lao Committee for Peace and Solidarity Sommad Pholsena, during which the two sides discussed ways to advance ties.



They updated each other on the socio-economic development of their countries, and exchanged views on regional and global issues as well as their cooperation.Read full story



- Along with the self-recovery of businesses and people, economic achievements that Vietnam has gained so far this year have shown the efficiency of the Government’s economic management and the bright prospect of the country’s economy this year, held Associate Prof. Dr. Chu Hoang Long from Crawford School of Public Policy, the Australian National University.



Long cited the General Statistics Office data showing that the Vietnamese economy expanded 8.8% year on year in the third quarter of 2022, the highest in 10 years. Read full story



- The COVID-19 pandemic has put the brake on Vietnam’s economic growth over the last two years but, on the other hand, it has also fueled a significant uptick in e-commerce which recorded a 16% growth to 13.7 billion USD in retail revenue in 2021, according to the White Book on Vietnamese E-business 2022.



Last year, the economic growth hit the lowest in 30 years, at just 2.58%, with key services sub-sectors experiencing downturn. Read full story



- Secretary General of the France-Vietnam Friendship Association Jean-Pierre Archambault has stated that achievements in ensuring human rights in Vietnam are undeniable.



In an interview recently granted to Vietnam News Agency in Paris on the occasion of Vietnam’s run for a seat at the United Nations Human Rights Council for the 2023-2025 tenure, Archambault said ensuring human rights is one of the achievements in Vietnam’s renovation. Read full story



- A project on enhancing sustainable sand management in the Mekong Delta, carried out by the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) – Vietnam, has helped mitigate impacts of climate change on the region.



The information was heard at a working session between representatives from the Southern Institute of Water Resources Research (SIWRR), WWF Vietnam, and the People’s Committee of Mekong Delta Can Tho city on October 5. Read full story



- With an overall score of 89.77 out of 100, "Pearl Island" Phu Quoc, Vietnam's largest island off the coast of the southern province of Kien Giang, has been voted as the sixth out of 10 most favourite resort islands in Asia in the Readers’ Choice Award 2022 of the US-based tourism magazine Condé Nast Traveler (CNTraveler).

A corner of Phu Quoc island (Photo: vneconomy)

The magazine asked its readers to vote in a range of categories, including the most favourite countries, the best cities, resorts and resort islands, to honour the top destinations in the world. Read full story



- Vietnam defeated Chinese Taipei 4-0 in a Group F match in the qualifiers of the AFC U17 Asian Cup 2023, which took place at Viet Tri Stadium in the northern province of Phu Tho on October 5.



Vietnam beat Chinese Taipei 4-0 in the AFC U17 Asian Cup 2023’s qualifiers . (Photo: VNA)

Right in the first minutes of the first half, Vietnamese players created situations to attack both sides of their opponents, forcing U17 Chinese Taipei’s defenders to struggle to resist./. Read full story