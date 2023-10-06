☕ Afternoon briefing on October 6
Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.
- A delegation of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) led by deputy head of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Internal Affairs Nguyen Thai Hoc attended the annual international conference themed “political parties and a new society" which opened in Mexico City on October 5 (local time).
The 27th edition of the conference drew more than 600 delegates from more than 100 political parties and left-wing movements of 34 countries in Latin America and other regions of the world. Read full story
- Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations, had a working session with Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield, US Representative to the UN, in New York on October 5 to discuss measures to strengthen cooperation between the two delegations in global issues at multilateral forums, including the UN.
This is an activity to implement and concretise the Joint Leaders' Statement on the Vietnam-US Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, which was approved by both sides during the recent State visit to Vietnam by US President Joe Biden. Read full story
- Ho Chi Minh City highly values Germany’s capacity for education and vocation training, and wishes to step up cooperation with Lower Saxony state in this field through specific projects, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Vo Van Hoan told visiting Minister-President of Lower Saxony Stephan Weil on October 6.
Hoan said Weil’s visit creates a foundation for cooperation between the two localities in the time ahead, especially in the implementation of agreements reached by Vietnamese and German leaders. Read full story
- The 11th ASEAN Ministerial Meeting on Disaster Management (AMMDM) is scheduled to take place in Ha Long city, the northern province of Quang Ninh, from October 8 to 13.
The 11th AMMDM will be attended by eight ministers, four deputy ministers, and over 140 other delegates who are leaders and officials of disaster prevention and control agencies of the 10 ASEAN member countries, the ASEAN Secretariat, the ASEAN Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance on Disaster Management (AHA Centre), development partners of the bloc (China, the Republic of Korea, and Japan), and some international organisations in the region. Timor-Leste will take part in the event as an observer. Read full story
- A delegation of aviation experts from 22 organisations and airlines of 14 countries on October 6 visited the aircraft maintenance centre operated by Vietnam Airlines Engineering Company Ltd (VAECO), a subsidiary of Vietnam Airlines located at Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi.
The field trip took place within the framework of the Maintenance Cost Conference organised by the International Air Transport Association (IATA) from October 4-6, with the national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines as the host. Read full story
- A delegation of Vietnamese enterprises has engaged in business matching and trade promotion events in Germany as part of the national trade promotion programme 2023.
On October 5, an economic cooperation conference and a business matching programme were held in Berlin by the Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency (Vietrade), the German Embassy and the Delegation of German Industry and Commerce Vietnam (AHK Vietnam). Read full story
- Amidst global headwinds, Vietnam has worked to step up disbursement of public capital to bolster the economy as Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has reiterated the significance of public investment disbursement as a motive to fuel economic growth in short term as well as put in place uniform and modern infrastructure to lure more investment for sustainable development.
At an economic seminar on October 5, Deputy Minister of Planning and Investment Tran Quoc Phuong highlighted that the disbursed capital during January-September topped 363 trillion VND (14.89 billion USD), up 46.7% from the same time last year. Read full story
- A database of over 24 million teachers and students, accounting for 98% of the total, has been verified and linked to the national population database, making the Ministry of Education and Training (MoET) among the first agencies to complete the database connection, said director of the ministry's Information and Communication Technology Department Nguyen Son Hai.
Hai said that the ministry has mostly completed its database, including data of all schools nationwide from pre-schools to high schools (nearly 53,000) with profiles of 1.6 million teachers and education managers. Read full story./.