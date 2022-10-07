☕ Afternoon briefing on October 7
The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on October 7.
- Religions have never had such favourable conditions for their activities in Vietnam like now, Deputy Minister of Home Affairs Vu Chien Thang stressed in a recent writing.
The official noted respecting the freedom of belief and religion is a consistent policy of the Vietnamese Party and State and has been institutionalised in the legal system, as it is one of the fundamental rights of the people and enshrine in the Constitution from the 1946 version to the 2013 one. Read full story
- Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh has affirmed that Vietnam is keen on promoting partnership among localities of Vietnam and Japan, considering it as a substantial and effective cooperation channel for both sides to beef up bilateral ties in various fields.
In a reception for Vice Governor of Japan's Wakayama Prefecture Shimo Hiroshi in Hanoi on October 6, the official highlighted that the Vietnam-Japan extensive strategic partnership is in prime time with high political trust despite impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, and underlined that Japan has been a leading important economic partner of Vietnam. Read full story
- Le Hoai Trung, head of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations, has suggested Vietnam and Palestine take measures to enhance solidarity, friendship and cooperation between their Parties, States and peoples in the time ahead.
At a reception for a delegation of the Palestinian National Liberation Movement (Fatah) led by permanent member of its Central Committee’s Secretariat Jibril Rajoub in Hanoi on October 6, Trung stressed that Vietnam always keeps a close watch on the situation in Palestine. Read full story
- Vietnam is trying to tap great potential to increase exports to New Zealand, a promising market where it has won only 1.7% of the local market share, held insiders. Read full story
- Hanoi will continue to coordinate with the Ministry of Industry and Trade’s Vietnam E-commerce and Digital Economy Agency (iDEA), Amazon Global Selling Vietnam, and relevant units to support and train businesses in skills on cross-border e-commerce, according to Vice Director of Hanoi Center for Investment, Trade and Tourism Promotion (HPA) Nguyen Thi Mai Anh. Read full story
- The northern port city of Hai Phong has become more attractive in the eyes of both domestic and foreign investors thanks to its concerted and modern development of socio-economic fields, transport and urban infrastructure, fair business and investment environment. Read full story
- A total of 15 Vietnamese enterprises participated in the M-Tech Osaka 2022 expo on October 5-7 in Osaka, Japan, with the aim of enhancing cooperation and developing technologies in the country. Read full story
- Vietnam is placed 48th among 132 economies in the Global Innovation Index 2022. The country also ranks 2nd out of 36 economies in the lower middle-income group, with a performance above expectation for the level of development. Read full story
- Vietnam was hit by 988 cyberattacks in the first nine months of this year, according to the National Cyber Security Centre under the Ministry of Information and Communications. The figure represents a rise of 8.9% from August, and 19.9% year-on-year, the centre reported. Read full story
- Four years after its global debut at the 2018 Paris Motor Show, VinFast, a subsidiary automaker of Vietnamese conglomerate Vingroup, has announced its return with brand-new positioning as Vietnam’s first and only global smart EV maker, marking its significant leap on the journey toward sustainable mobility.
For the first time, VinFast will officially introduce the premium electric vehicle line-up covering from segment B to E to the French market, it said on October 7. Read full story
- A project to strengthen sustainable transport for Hanoi’s metro line No.3 was launched in the capital city on October 7, which has an investment of 54.75 million USD, including 48.95 USD from the Asian Development Bank (ADB)’s Clean Technology Fund (CTF). Read full story
- A Vietnam Airlines flight en route from Germany to Ho Chi Minh City made an emergency landing at Baku Heydar Aliyev Airport of Azerbaijan on late October 6 to save a German passenger with health problem. Read full story
- Bach Ma and Con Dao National Parks have been nominated to become the 54th and 55th ASEAN Heritage Parks at the 33rd ASEAN Senior Officials' Meeting on the Environment, held in Cambodia from October 3-7. Read full story./.