Hanoi, (VNA) - The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

-President Vo Van Thuong attended a ceremony in Bac Giang province on October 8 to mark 60 years since the then President Ho Chi Minh’s presence and direction at the first Party congress of Ha Bac province (now Bac Giang and Bac Ninh provinces) (October 17, 1963-2023).

Addressing the event, Thuong expressed his delight at the development of Bac Giang, saying that its achievements over the past 60 years are the continuous efforts of the local Party Committee and people in implementing the teachings of President Ho Chi Minh when he visited Bac Giang.



-Role models in patriotic emulation movements and the outstanding citizens of Hanoi in 2023 were honoured at a conference held on October 9 in the presence of Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh.

The event, organised in celebration of the 69th anniversary of the Capital Liberation Day (October 10, 1954 - 2023), was attended by the persons granted with the "Outstanding Citizen of the Capital" title since 2010 and 800 role models this year.



-Experts have emphasised the need for Vietnam to exert great efforts in the last three months in order to reach the yearly growth target of 6%.

Although the gross domestic product (GDP) in the first nine months of this year rose 4.24% year-on-year, with quarter-on-quarter increases, challenges remain ahead, they said.

To fulfil the growth aspiration as ordered by Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh at the recent regular Cabinet meeting, the figure should stay at 10.4% in the last quarter, they elaborated.



-The total revenue of Vietnam’s 827 State-owned enterprises (SOEs) recorded a year-on-year surge of 29% to 2.75 quadrillion VND (112.89 billion USD) last year, according to a Government report sent to the National Assembly.

Their combined assets reached up to 3.82 quadrillion VND, up 4% year-on-year, and their pre-tax profits hit 247.9 trillion VND, an increase of 23% compared to that in 2021.



- The European Chamber of Commerce Vietnam (EuroCham) announced on October 9 its Business Confidence Index (BCI) for the third quarter of 2023, showing that the BCI has regained its upward trajectory in the period, which offers a glimmer of hope for the Vietnamese business environment after a turbulent year.

The BCI nudged up to 45.1 in Q3, from 43.5 the previous quarter. While still below the 50-point threshold for four straight quarters, this small rise indicates emerging positive economic momentum.



-Four people have died and gone missing due to prolonged heavy rains and floods that hit northern mountainous provinces over the weekend.

In the northern province of Yen Bai, three people died due to landslides. A total of 379 houses suffered severe damage and nearly 91 ha of agricultural land were adversely affected.



-The Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) on October 9 released eight technology maps in the information and communication sector, becoming the first agency to research and develop technology maps for all areas of its management.

The maps are about technologies used in the eight areas of telecommunications, post, journalism, publication, digital government, information safety, digital university and digital technology.



-The 43rd Meeting of the ASEAN Committee on Disaster Management (ACDM) opened in Ha Long city, the northern province of Quang Ninh on October 9.

The event drew the participation of more than 80 delegates from the ASEAN Secretariat, ASEAN Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance on Disaster Management (AHA Centre), and leaders from natural disaster prevention and control agencies of ten ASEAN members states. Timor Leste attended the event as an observer.