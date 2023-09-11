Hanoi, (VNA) - The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.



– Leaders of Vietnam and the US have issued a Joint Leaders’ Statement on elevating the Vietnam-US ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership on the occasion of President Joseph Biden’s State visit to Vietnam from September 10-11.Read full text



– Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and US President Joseph Robinette Biden Jr. agreed on September 11 to turn technology, innovation, and investment into a truly new important pillar of the countries’ freshly established comprehensive strategic partnership.



They made the consensus during a high-level conference on investment and innovation between the two countries in Hanoi, part of the US leader’s State visit to Vietnam on September 10 - 11 at the invitation of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Nguyen Phu Trong.Read full text



– National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on September 11 worked with the organising committee of the 9th Global Conference of Young Parliamentarians to review preparations for the event.

The National Assembly (NA) of Vietnam will host the 9th Global Conference of Young Parliamentarians from September 14-18 in Hanoi under the theme “The Role of Young People in Promoting the Realisation of Sustainable Development Goals via Digital Transformation and Innovations”.Read full text

– Vietnam and the UK have harvested numerous significant cooperation achievements over the last 50 years, and their cooperation potential remains huge, said Vietnamese Ambassador to the UK Nguyen Hoang Long.



Among the cooperation achievements, the most important is that the two sides have set up frameworks for comprehensive and concrete cooperation in various spheres, he told the Vietnam News Agency on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the countries’ diplomatic ties (September 11, 1973 - 2023).Read full text



– Over the past years, Laos has always attracted the most foreign direct investment (FDI) from Vietnamese enterprises and these projects have made important contribution to enhancing the two countries’ special relations, according to Lao officials.



Lao Minister of Planning and Investment Khamjane Vongphosy, who is also Chairman of the Laos - Vietnam Cooperation Committee, said that in addition to geographical advantages, the main reason is because Laos and Vietnam have time-tested great friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation.Read full text



- Vietnamese cueist Bao Phuong Vinh exceled his teammate Tran Quyet Chien in the final of the World Championship 3-Cushion 2023 in Ankara, Turkey, winning the title for the first time in history on September 10.

The final game saw a clash between two Vietnamese cueists - Tran Quyet Chien and Bao Phuong Vinh - after the duo beat their opponents in the semi-finals on the same day.Read full text



– Exports and investments will continue driving Vietnam's economic growth in the remainder of this year, helping the nation realise the growth target of 6-6.5%, according to insiders.



Although exports are facing an uphill journey to achieve the growth target of 6% this year due to dwindling global demand, they are among the key drivers for economic expansion until the end of this year, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Do Thang Hai said.Read full text



– Vietnam’s green credit balance accounted for about 4.2% of the economy’s total credit balance by June 30, 2023, according to the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV).



In the 2017-2022 period, the yearly growth rate of green credit reached more than 23%.Read full text/.







