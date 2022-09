– The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on September 13.- President Nguyen Xuan Phuc expressed his delight at the growing ties between Vietnam and Cambodia, during a reception in Hanoi on September 13 for President of the Cambodian National Assembly Samdech Heng Samrin.Phuc spoke highly of the results of the talks between Heng Samrin and Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue, and cooperation achievements between the two legislatures over the past years. Read full story - National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue attended a ceremony to launch the 2022-2023 academic year of the National Defence Academy, held in Hanoi on September 13 morning, urging it to enhance international cooperation.The academy should further expand partnership with similar institutions globally, particularly in personnel training, academic research and seminar organisation; and attach importance to providing training for high-level military officials from Laos and Cambodia, Hue said. Read full story - Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on September 13 stressed the need to remove all obstacles in bidding and procurement of medicine, medical equipment and bio-products within this month so as to avoid the disruption in their supply caused by administrative procedures, legal problems or a lack of responsibility among public officials.Chairing the 17th meeting of the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control which drew the online participation of representatives from 63 cities and provinces nationwide, the Government leader requested ministries, sectors and localities to review the COVID-19 prevention and control regulations to find out and remove obstacles in the work, while enhancing the sense of responsibility of officials in the bidding and procurement. Read full story - Australian Minister of Foreign Affairs Penny Wong has affirmed that the relationship between her country and Vietnam is underpinned by their close economic and trade links, growing peacekeeping relationship, and longstanding people-to-people ties.In a September 12 media release following the Australia-Vietnam Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Canberra co-chaired by Wong and her visiting Vietnamese counterpart Bui Thanh Son, she said that Australia and Vietnam reaffirmed their strong partnership during the event. Read full story