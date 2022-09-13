Politics PM Pham Minh Chinh meets Cambodian NA President in Hanoi Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and President of the Cambodian National Assembly (NA) Samdech Heng Samrin expressed their satisfaction of the stable development of the two countries’ ties during their meeting in Hanoi on September 13.

Politics Party chief receives Cambodian National Assembly President Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong affirmed that the Vietnamese Party, State and people always support the cause of national construction and development of Cambodia during a reception in Hanoi on September 13 for President of the Cambodian National Assembly Samdech Heng Samrin.

Politics Da Nang seeks stronger partnership with German state of Bremen A delegation from central Da Nang paid a working visit to the German state of Bremen on September 12 to seek ways to enhance bilateral cooperation.

Politics Cooperation contributes to Vietnam, Laos’ political stability, socio-economic development Vietnam and Laos have achieved much from their cooperation, playing a significant part in sustaining political stability and socio-economic development in each country, Counselor and Deputy Ambassador of Laos to Vietnam Chanthaphone Khammanichanh told the Vietnam News Agency.