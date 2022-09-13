☕ Afternoon briefing on September 13
The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on September 13.
- President Nguyen Xuan Phuc expressed his delight at the growing ties between Vietnam and Cambodia, during a reception in Hanoi on September 13 for President of the Cambodian National Assembly Samdech Heng Samrin.
Phuc spoke highly of the results of the talks between Heng Samrin and Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue, and cooperation achievements between the two legislatures over the past years.
- National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue attended a ceremony to launch the 2022-2023 academic year of the National Defence Academy, held in Hanoi on September 13 morning, urging it to enhance international cooperation.
The academy should further expand partnership with similar institutions globally, particularly in personnel training, academic research and seminar organisation; and attach importance to providing training for high-level military officials from Laos and Cambodia, Hue said.
- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on September 13 stressed the need to remove all obstacles in bidding and procurement of medicine, medical equipment and bio-products within this month so as to avoid the disruption in their supply caused by administrative procedures, legal problems or a lack of responsibility among public officials.
Chairing the 17th meeting of the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control which drew the online participation of representatives from 63 cities and provinces nationwide, the Government leader requested ministries, sectors and localities to review the COVID-19 prevention and control regulations to find out and remove obstacles in the work, while enhancing the sense of responsibility of officials in the bidding and procurement.
- Australian Minister of Foreign Affairs Penny Wong has affirmed that the relationship between her country and Vietnam is underpinned by their close economic and trade links, growing peacekeeping relationship, and longstanding people-to-people ties.
In a September 12 media release following the Australia-Vietnam Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Canberra co-chaired by Wong and her visiting Vietnamese counterpart Bui Thanh Son, she said that Australia and Vietnam reaffirmed their strong partnership during the event.
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)- The National Strategy on the Development of Vietnamese Cultural Industries is a huge effort of the country in realising UNESCO’s Convention on the Protection and Promotion of the Diversity of Cultural Expressions (Convention 2005).
The affirmation was made by UNESCO Chief Representative in Vietnam Christian Manhart at a symposium reviewing the five-year implementation of the strategy in the 2016-2021 period held on September 12.
- The Ministry of Public Security has directed the Vietnam Immigration Department and other agencies abroad to print the information on “place of birth” in the annotation section of the new passports from September 15.
The move aims to create favourable conditions for Vietnamese citizens to enter other countries, as recently several countries suspended the issuance of visas to holders of the new Vietnamese passports due to a lack of the birthplace information.
- Foreign-invested enterprises in Vietnam are recovering well and focusing on production and business expansion, with disbursement reaching a record high in the first eight months of 2022, according to director of the Ministry of Planning and Investment’s Foreign Investment Agency (FIA) Do Nhat Hoang.
FIA statistics showed that during January-August, FDI disbursement hit 12.8 billion USD, up 10.5% year-on-year.
- Members of the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (VAMA) logged their August vehicle sales at 30,846, a month-on-month increase of 2% and a year-on-year surge of 247%.
VAMA reported on September 13 that of the total, the sale of passenger and special-purpose vehicles expanded by 9% and 21%, respectively; while that of commercial vehicles saw a decrease of 20% compared to the previous month.
Illustrative image. (Photo: thethaovietnamplus.vn)- Vietnamese archers have brought home seven gold medals to rank first in the medal tally at Singapore Archery Open 2022.
Archers Nguyen Thi Thanh Nhi and Do Thi Nguyet Anh championed the women's doubles single-string event. Nhi also claimed her second gold medal in the women's single event./.