Hanoi, (VNA) – The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on September 26:

-Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh stressed the need for drastic measures to speed up the disbursement of public investment capital and the implementation of the socio-economic recovery and development programme as well as three national target programmes, while chairing a meeting with ministries, sectors and localities on September 26.



The Government leader ordered ministries, sectors and localities to define particular difficulties and obstacles hindering the work and to deal with them by all means, for the benefit of the state, nation and people. Read full story



-Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on September 26 ordered ministries, sectors and localities to brace against Storm Noru, a strong storm that has entered the East Sea and is likely to hit central localities of Vietnam.



They must keep a close watch on the developments of the storm and promptly implement directions from central agencies, while guiding vessels to seek safe shelter and supporting farmers to protect their aquatic farms.Read full story



-Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz’s upcoming official visit to Vietnam aims to further strengthen the fraternal solidarity, comprehensive cooperation and mutual trust between the Party, State and people of Cuba and Vietnam, said Vietnamese Ambassador to Cuba Le Thanh Tung.



In an interview granted to Vietnam News Agency’s correspondents in Cuba, the ambassador Tung highlighted the significance of the visit, adding that this is also an opportunity for senior leaders of the two countries to discuss and come up with specific orientations and measures to further promote the bilateral economic, trade and investment cooperation.Read full story



- A delegation from the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV), headed by deputy head of its Central Committee's Commission for External Relations Truong Quang Hoai Nam, is attending the 12th National Congress of the Mozambique Liberation Front (FRELIMO) Party.



The congress is taking place in Matola city from September 23-28 with the participation of 1,500 delegates and 23 international delegations.Read full story



-As of September 16, credit grew 10.47% against the end of 2021 and 17.19% against the same period last year, according to Deputy Governor of the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) Dao Minh Tu.



He revealed the figures at a routine press conference for the third quarter of 2022 recently held in Hanoi.Read full story



-The 2022 Horasis India Meeting, the foremost annual meeting of Indian business leaders and their global counterparts, opened in the southern province of Binh Duong – Vietnam’s FDI magnet - on September 26.



The opening ceremony was attended by Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam, Minister of State at the Indian Foreign Ministry Rajkumar Ranjan Singh, leaders of Horasis, and delegates from the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), and Vietnamese ministries and localities.Read full story



- The number of air passengers in September reached 4.2 million, down 14% month-on-month, according to the Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam (CAAV).



The volume increased by 19.6% and 3% compared to that the same month in 2021 and 2019, respectively, it said.Read full story



-ADB Country Director Andrew Jeffries has talked to the Vietnam News Agency on the recent interest rate hike by the State Bank of Vietnam in the context of the Fed, ECB and a number of countries raising their rates to curb inflation.



According to him, through the pandemic and also through the economic shocks of this year, including global inflation, fallout from the conflict in Ukraine and recession risks, Vietnam was successful in controlling inflation this year, despite enormous pressure from energy, commodity price surges from world economy.Read full story



-A delegation from the southern province of Binh Duong led by Nguyen Hoang Thao, permanent deputy secretary of the provincial Party Committee, paid a working visit to India from September 24 to 25.



The delegation had meetings with Tata Coffee Group about opportunities to expand production and business, the Indian Importers Chamber of Commerce and Industries (IICCI) and Chief Executive Officer Clubs (CEO Clubs) on mechanisms and policies related to trade and investment in Binh Duong province.Read full story/.