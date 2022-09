– The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on September 27.- The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee held a conference on September 27 under the chair of NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue and Vice Chairman Tran Quang Phuong to launch the parliament’s supervisory programme for 2023.The event, connected with 49 NA deputy delegations of localities via videoconference, is the second of its kind in the 2021 - 2025 tenure as an initiative of Chairman Hue to promote reforming and improving the NA and its Standing Committee’s performance. Read full story - Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh chaired an urgent meeting on September 27 to hasten response to the approaching super typhoon Noru.The meeting was connected via video conference to administrations of eight provinces and city, 88 district-level localities, and 1,155 communes and wards in the central and Central Highlands regions predicted to be affected by the storm. Read full story - Minister of Home Affairs Pham Thi Thanh Tra chaired an opening ceremony of the international training course for young managers and female officials from Vietnamese localities on “improving leadership skill, digital transformation and public administrative reform” at the Normandie School of Management in Le Havre city on September 26, as part of her working visit to France.The minister highly valued the Vietnam - France cooperative relationship, affirming that the strategic partnership establishment in 2013 reflected the two countries’ determination to further deepen the bilateral relations with a solid and long-term vision. Read full story - The Party Central Committee’s Secretariat decided to expel two senior officials, including Deputy Foreign Minister To Anh Dung, from the Party, during a meeting chaired by General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong on September 27.The meeting discussed disciplinary measures against Dung, member of the Party delegation to and Deputy Minister of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs; and Nguyen Quang Linh, Assistant to Politburo member and Standing Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh. Read full story - Since becoming a signatory to UNCLOS 1982, Vietnam has remained a responsible member and has made significant efforts to endorse and implement its provisions, according to an article posted on Fulcrum.sg, a website of Singapore.According to the article, when the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) was open for signature on December 10, 1982, Vietnam was among the first 117 countries to sign the Convention. Read full story