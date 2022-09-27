☕ Afternoon briefing on September 27
The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on September 27.
Hanoi (VNA) – The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on September 27.
- The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee held a conference on September 27 under the chair of NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue and Vice Chairman Tran Quang Phuong to launch the parliament’s supervisory programme for 2023.
The event, connected with 49 NA deputy delegations of localities via videoconference, is the second of its kind in the 2021 - 2025 tenure as an initiative of Chairman Hue to promote reforming and improving the NA and its Standing Committee’s performance. Read full story
- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh chaired an urgent meeting on September 27 to hasten response to the approaching super typhoon Noru.
The meeting was connected via video conference to administrations of eight provinces and city, 88 district-level localities, and 1,155 communes and wards in the central and Central Highlands regions predicted to be affected by the storm. Read full story
- Minister of Home Affairs Pham Thi Thanh Tra chaired an opening ceremony of the international training course for young managers and female officials from Vietnamese localities on “improving leadership skill, digital transformation and public administrative reform” at the Normandie School of Management in Le Havre city on September 26, as part of her working visit to France.
The minister highly valued the Vietnam - France cooperative relationship, affirming that the strategic partnership establishment in 2013 reflected the two countries’ determination to further deepen the bilateral relations with a solid and long-term vision. Read full story
- The Party Central Committee’s Secretariat decided to expel two senior officials, including Deputy Foreign Minister To Anh Dung, from the Party, during a meeting chaired by General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong on September 27.
The meeting discussed disciplinary measures against Dung, member of the Party delegation to and Deputy Minister of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs; and Nguyen Quang Linh, Assistant to Politburo member and Standing Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh. Read full story
- Since becoming a signatory to UNCLOS 1982, Vietnam has remained a responsible member and has made significant efforts to endorse and implement its provisions, according to an article posted on Fulcrum.sg, a website of Singapore.
According to the article, when the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) was open for signature on December 10, 1982, Vietnam was among the first 117 countries to sign the Convention. Read full story
- The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee held a conference on September 27 under the chair of NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue and Vice Chairman Tran Quang Phuong to launch the parliament’s supervisory programme for 2023.
The event, connected with 49 NA deputy delegations of localities via videoconference, is the second of its kind in the 2021 - 2025 tenure as an initiative of Chairman Hue to promote reforming and improving the NA and its Standing Committee’s performance. Read full story
- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh chaired an urgent meeting on September 27 to hasten response to the approaching super typhoon Noru.
The meeting was connected via video conference to administrations of eight provinces and city, 88 district-level localities, and 1,155 communes and wards in the central and Central Highlands regions predicted to be affected by the storm. Read full story
- Minister of Home Affairs Pham Thi Thanh Tra chaired an opening ceremony of the international training course for young managers and female officials from Vietnamese localities on “improving leadership skill, digital transformation and public administrative reform” at the Normandie School of Management in Le Havre city on September 26, as part of her working visit to France.
The minister highly valued the Vietnam - France cooperative relationship, affirming that the strategic partnership establishment in 2013 reflected the two countries’ determination to further deepen the bilateral relations with a solid and long-term vision. Read full story
- The Party Central Committee’s Secretariat decided to expel two senior officials, including Deputy Foreign Minister To Anh Dung, from the Party, during a meeting chaired by General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong on September 27.
The meeting discussed disciplinary measures against Dung, member of the Party delegation to and Deputy Minister of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs; and Nguyen Quang Linh, Assistant to Politburo member and Standing Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh. Read full story
- Since becoming a signatory to UNCLOS 1982, Vietnam has remained a responsible member and has made significant efforts to endorse and implement its provisions, according to an article posted on Fulcrum.sg, a website of Singapore.
According to the article, when the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) was open for signature on December 10, 1982, Vietnam was among the first 117 countries to sign the Convention. Read full story
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)- Economists have forecast Vietnam’s inflation will be kept at around 3.3-3.8% this year, similar to the National Assembly-set target of below 4%, adding that the pressure for 2023, however, remains huge and requiré appropriate response solutions.
According to Deputy Director of the Vietnam Institute for Economic and Policy Research (VEPR) Nguyen Quoc Viet, inflation in many countries over the world posted a record high in the first months of 2022. Global inflation is projected from 7.25-9.4% this year and 4-6.5% next year. Read full story
- European firms have shown their optimism about the Vietnamese economy, which is recovering strongly after the COVID-19 pandemic, Vice Chairman of the European Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam (EuroCham) Nguyen Hai Minh has said.
According to Minh, despite the global supply disruptions induced by the pandemic, Vietnam still exported more than 35.1 billion USD worth of goods to the EU in 2020 and over 40 billion USD last year. Read full story
- Vietnam’s economy is expected to grow by 7.2% in 2022, on the back of a strong rebound in domestic demand and continued solid performance by export-oriented manufacturing, according to the World Bank East Asia and Pacific Economic Update, October 2022.
The economy rebounded strongly from COVID-19-related lockdowns in the third quarter of 2021, expanding by 6.4% in the first half of 2022, the report said. Read full story
Tro tan ruc ro (Glorious Ashes) is the first Vietnamese film nominated in the Competition category of the 2022 Tokyo International Film Festival.(Photo: tuoitre.vn)- Tro tan ruc ro (Glorious Ashes) is the first Vietnamese film nominated in the Competition category of the 2022 Tokyo International Film Festival (TIFF), which will be held from 24 October to November 3 in Japan.
Directed by Bui Thac Chuyen and adapted from short stories by renowned Vietnamese writer Nguyen Ngoc Tu, the film earlier won the Busan Award at the Asian Project Market programme of the 2017 Busan International Film Festival in the Republic of Korea./. Read full story