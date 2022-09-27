Politics Vietnam, India seek to enhance economic ties Politburo member and Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen on September 27 hosted a reception for Indian Minister of State for External Affairs and Education Rajkumar Ranjan Singh, during which the two sides discussed measures to strengthen ties.

Politics Embassy organises trip paying tribute to President Ho Chi Minh in French cities The Vietnamese Embassy in France on September 26 arranged a trip to the French cities of Le Havre and Sainte Adresse where late President Ho Chi Minh lived and worked from 1911-1912.

Politics Vietnam seeks to boost ties with Canada’s Yukon territory Vietnamese Consul General in Vancouver Nguyen Quang Trung recently paid a working visit to Yukon, a territory in northwest Canada, to foster comprehensive cooperation with Vietnam.

Politics Deputy Foreign Minister To Anh Dung expelled from Party The Party Central Committee’s Secretariat decided to expel two senior officials, including Deputy Foreign Minister To Anh Dung, from the Party, during a meeting chaired by General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong on September 27.