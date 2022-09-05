Hanoi, (VNA) – The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on September 5.



-Leaders of more countries and international organisations have sent greetings to Vietnamese leaders on the occasion of the Southeast Asian nation’s 77th National Day. Read full story



- President Nguyen Xuan Phuc has congratulated educators and students nationwide on the new academic year 2022 – 2023, given that they had gone through months of school disruptions due to COVID-19.



“Teachers and students are finally back together after a period of COVID-19-induced suspension of school for an in-person entrance ceremony at their beloved schools, sharing determination, faith and hope for a new academic journey,” Phuc said in a written congratulatory message. Read full story



On September 5, the President beat the drum to kick off the new 2022-2023 academic year at the High School for Gifted Students under the Vietnam National University (VNU)’s Hanoi University of Science (HUS).



Speaking at the ceremony, President Phuc affirmed that education is the foundation for sustainable development, decisive to the nation’s future; therefore, investing in education is investing in the future.Read full story



-Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh shared the joy of teachers and more than 23 million students nationwide at the start of the new school year, attending a ceremony on September 5 at Doan Thi Diem primary school in Hanoi.

In his remarks at the ceremony, the PM recalled the teaching of President Ho Chi Minh that “For the sake of 10 years' benefit, we must plant trees; for the sake of 100 years' benefit, we must cultivate people.”Read full story



-No matter how the world situation changes, the Party and State of Vietnam, together with the Party and State of Laos, always strives and stays determined to cultivate their relationship, both in width and depth, Vietnamese Ambassador to Laos Nguyen Ba Hung has said.



The ambassador made the affirmation while talking with the press in Laos on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of Vietnam – Laos diplomatic ties and the 45th anniversary of the signing of the Vietnam – Laos Treaty of Amity and Cooperation.Read full story



-General Secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party Central Committee and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith on September 5 called on people of Laos and Vietnam to exert efforts to continue protecting and developing the special relationship between the two countries.



In an interview granted to the Lao and Vietnamese press in Vientiane on the occasion of the 60th founding anniversary of the Vietnam-Laos diplomatic relations (September 5, 1962-2022) and 45 years of the Vietnam-Laos Treaty of Amity and Cooperation (July 18, 1977-2022), the Lao leader highlighted the importance of the establishment of the Laos – Vietnam diplomatic ties.Read full story



-Director General of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) Audrey Azoulay has hailed Vietnam as a model of effective cooperation with UNESCO.



Talking with the Vietnam News Agency before her Vietnam visit from September 5-7, Azoulay said since Vietnam’s entry to UNESCO in 1976 following its national reunification, both sides have built a solid relationship with various joint scientific projects, most recently two training and research centres for maths and physics that debuted in 2021.Read full story



-Cao Lanh, the capital city of the Mekong Delta province of Dong Thap, has been added to the UNESCO Global Network of Learning Cities (GNLC), raising the number of such cities in Vietnam to five.



Along with 76 cities from 43 other countries, it was officially listed in the GNLC on September 2. Read full story



-While Vietnam’s shrimp export was on downward trend in August, tra fish posted an impressive export growth, reported the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP).



From 456 million USD in May, shrimp brought home only 365 million USD in August. In the first eight months of this year, shrimp export hit 3 billion USD, up 22.5% year-on-year. Read full story



-Around 3 million tourists were recorded during the National Day holidays from September 1-4, the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT) announced on September 5.



The average accommodation occupation rate reached 60-65%. Read full story



-Gymnasts Trinh Quang Manh and Phan Thi Uyen Nhi on September 4 won a gold medal in the mixed doubles at the ongoing seventh Aerobic Gymnastics Asian Championships in Thailand.Read full story/.