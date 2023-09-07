Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.



– Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and US Vice President Kamala Harris have noted with pleasure the strong development steps of the Vietnam-US comprehensive partnership.

At their meeting on the sidelines of the 43rd ASEAN Summit and Related Summits in Jakarta, Indonesia, on September 6, both leaders expressed their delight to meet each other for the third time within two years. Read full story



– Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on September 7 attended the 20th ASEAN-India Summit and the 18th East Asia Summit within the framework of the 43rd ASEAN Summit and related summits in Jakarta, Indonesia.

An overview of the 20th ASEAN-India Summit. (Phôt: VNA)

Addressing the 20th ASEAN-India Summit, PM Chinh showed his belief that with efforts of both sides, the ASEAN - India comprehensive strategic partnership is full of potential and promises to gain breakthrough development in the coming time. Read full story



– Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and Philippine President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr agreed to promote the connectivity and reciprocity of the two economies, at their meeting in Jakarta on September 7.

PM Pham Minh Chinh (R) and Philippine President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr. (Photo: VNA)

Chinh conveyed regards from Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, State President Vo Van Thuong, and National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue to the Philippine leader. Read full story



– The UK and Vietnam are now closer to each other than ever with their relations at an all-time high and boasting much potential for the years to come, according to UK Ambassador to Vietnam Iain Frew.



Ahead of the 50th anniversary of the two countries’ diplomatic ties (September 11, 1973 - 2023), he told the media on September 6 that people-to-people connectivity is one of the most important factors helping nurture their friendship. Read full story



– Israeli people and businesses have welcomed and highly valued Vietnam’s new visa policy, affirming that the country is taking steps to reform its procedures in order to make it easier for foreigners to vacation and do business in the Southeast Asian nation.



The new visa policy, coming into force on August 15, is believed to open up various opportunities for tourism development. Read full story



– An international workshop discussing the values and practical application of laws on territory and border was jointly held by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Wallonia-Brussels General Delegation of Belgium in Vietnam in Hanoi on September 7, gathering 150 domestic and foreign scholars.



In his opening remarks, Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Minh Vu highlighted the significance and importance of issues related to territorial sovereignty and national borders in international relations; and the relationship between them and their impact on security, peace, stability, and cooperation for development. Read full story



– A cave with magnificent and pristine limestone formations has been freshly discovered in the central province of Quang Binh, which is often dubbed the "kingdom of caves" in Vietnam.

Inside the freshly discovered cave. (Photo: VNA)

Locals in Truong Son commune, Quang Ninh district, are behind the discovery, and they call the area the Son Nu (mountain girl) cave, confirmed Hoang Trong Duc, Chairman of the Truong Son People's Committee./. Read full story



