Business Vietnamese businesses suggested taking advantage of global supply chain shifts Domestic enterprises are suggested taking advantage of global supply chain shifts as Vietnam is emerging as an attractive investment destination for global investors.

Business Police proposes prosecution of 51 individuals in FLC case The Investigation Police Agency of the Ministry of Public Security has forwarded the file of the case of stock market manipulation related to the FLC Group Joint Stock Company to the Supreme People's Procuracy, recommending the prosecution of 51 defendants in the case.

Business Cam Ranh International Terminal signs deal with Singapore's Changi Airport Cam Ranh International Terminal (CRTC) Joint Stock Company has signed an agreement with Changi Airports International (CAI) during the ongoing Singapore Airshow 2024 from February 20-25.