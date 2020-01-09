Politics Parliamentary cooperation promotes Vietnam - Laos friendship The Vietnam – Laos parliamentary collaboration, which has been unceasingly developed, helps boost the traditional friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between the two nations, Chairwoman of the National Assembly Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan has said.

World ASEAN Defence SOM Working Group meeting opens A meeting of the ASEAN Defence Senior Officials' Meeting Working Group (ADSOM WG) opened in the central city of Da Nang on January 9, with over 80 delegates from policymaking units of 10 ASEAN countries’ defence ministries and ASEAN Secretariat taking part.

Politics Defence official meets ASEAN delegates in Da Nang Director of the Defence Ministry’s Foreign Relations Department Lieut. Gen Vu Chien Thang, head of the Vietnamese delegation to the ASEAN Defence Senior Officials' Meeting Working Group (ADSOM WG) and ADSOM Plus WG meetings, met with ASEAN delegations in the central city of Da Nang on January 8.

Politics Ho Chi Minh City, France boost ties Politburo member and Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Thien Nhan praised new French Ambassador to Vietnam Nicolas Warnery for his insight into Vietnam and Ho Chi Minh City, during a reception on January 8.