We encourage all persons with disabilities to access and register on the platform mentioned above. If you need assistance, then local social workers should be able to help. It can be accessed here:

Website: http://nkt.btxh.gov.vn/

IOS app https://apps.apple.com/app/id1546799536

More about the Korea Viet Nam Mine Action project here: https://www.vn.undp.org/content/vietnam/en/home/projects/kvmap-korea-viet-nam-mine-action-project.html