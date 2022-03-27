Singapore takes the lead in countries searching for information on Vietnam. Tourists from the country wish to enjoy the cordiality, beautiful landscapes and cuisine of Vietnam, Agoda added.

Other countries in the list include the US, the Republic of Korea, India, Malaysia, Australia, followed by the UK, Germany, Thailand and the United Arab Emirates.

A day after Vietnam reopened international tourism from March 15, Singapore restored two-way quarantine-free travel with the country.



Meanwhile, the RoK is among Vietnam’s leading foreign investors, and people from this East Asian nation form a large community in Vietnam.



Most tourists want to travel to the three Vietnamese largest cities of Hanoi capital, Ho Chi Minh City in the south and the central city of Da Nang, according to the travel platform./.

VNA