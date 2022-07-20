Business Vietjet, Boeing sign deal for 200 aircraft as part of airline’s global strategy Budget carrier Vietjet and Boeing successfully reached an agreement to reaffirm a previously announced order for 200 737 MAX aircraft during the 2022 Farnborough International AirShow in the United Kingdom.

Business Retail companies expect lower profit growth Rising inflation will have a negative impact on consumer spending, and the earnings growth of retail businesses may not be as high as previously expected, SSI Securities Inc has forecast.

Business Japanese Tokyu group invests in 1 trillion VND resort in Ba Ria-Vung Tau Vietnamese realty developer Danh Khoi Group and Japanese conglomerate Tokyu Group on July 20 signed a comprehensive cooperation deal in developing The Meraki high-end resort project in the Mekong Delta province of Ba Ria – Vung Tau.