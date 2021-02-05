Business Visa, MoneyGram join hands to offer P2P payment to Vietnam The world leader in digital payments Visa and global cross-border peer-to-peer (P2P) payments and money transfer service provider MoneyGram International recently launched a real-time P2P payment solution to Vietnam.

Business PetroVietnam, Taiwanese fiber producer step up cooperation The Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (PetroVietnam) and the Shinkong Synthetic Fibers Corporation (SSFC) – an affiliate of Taiwan (China)’s Shin Kong Group signed a cooperation agreement via a video conference on February 4.

Business HCM City’s State budget collection up 2.9 percent in January State budget collections in Ho Chi Minh City in January were estimated at 42.47 trillion VND (1.84 billion USD), 11.6 percent of the estimate and up 2.9 percent year-on-year, according to the municipal Statistics Office.

Business E-wallets offer online lucky money services amid virus outbreak E-wallets are gearing up to offer online lucky money services as the Tet (Lunar New Year) holiday approaches amid the third coronavirus outbreak in Vietnam.