Business HCM City seeks private investors for metro lines Ho Chi Minh City wants to attract more private investment instead of relying on official development assistance (ODA) to build its remaining metro lines, but experts have said that it faces a difficult challenge.

Business Bringing Vietnamese goods into foreign distribution channels For Vietnamese products to enter foreign distribution channels, it was necessary to be more professional and stable in product quality, said experts.

Business Infographic CPI in February up 1.52 percent Vietnam’s consumer price index (CPI) in February was up 1.52% over the previous month and 0.7 percent year on year, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).

Business MoIT decides to impose self-defence measures on imported fertilisers The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has decided to impose self-defence measures on imported DAP and MAP fertilisers after a comprehensive review of their impact on the Vietnamese market in line with the law.