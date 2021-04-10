Agricultural exports set to reach 50 billion USD by 2025
The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development sets a target of earning 50 – 51 billion USD in export value of agro-forestry and fishery products by 2025 and 60 – 62 billion USD by 2030.
VNA
VNA
Agricultural exports set to reach 50 billion USD by 2025 Master plan on agricultural exports until 2030 Agricultural exports Vietnam News VietnamPlus Vietnam
You should also see
InfographicMinister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son
Standing Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son was appointed Minister of Foreign Affairs at the 11th session of the 14th National Assembly.
See more
InfographicBenefits, challenges of mobile money
Mobile money services promote non-cash payments and help the poor living in mountainous and remote areas access services on the internet, according to the Ministry of Information and Communications.
InfographicModes of non-cash payment in Vietnam
Non-cash payments have increased sharply in Vietnam, especially through mobile devices and the internet, according to the State Bank of Vietnam.
InfographicMobile-money piloted within two years
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has approved the pilot application of 'mobile money', which allows the use of mobile phone credit to pay for small-value goods and services.
InfographicTwo-month industrial production index up 7.4%
The industrial production index in the first two months of 2021 was up 7.4%, according to the General Statistics Office.
InfographicAgro-forestry-fishery exports hit 6.17 bln USD
Vietnam's agro-forestry-fishery exports hit 6.17 bln USD in the first two months of this year.