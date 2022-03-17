Business Infographic Agro-forestry-fisheries exports up over 20% percent in the first 2 months According to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, the export turnover of agro-forestry and fishery exports in February 2022 was estimated at 3.26 billion USD, bringing the total export value of the first two months of 2022 to 8 billion USD, up 20.9 % over the same period in 2021.

Business Infographic (interactive) Import-export value up 13% in first two months Vietnam’s export-import turnover hit an estimated 108.5 billion USD in the first two months of this year, up 13 percent compared to the same period last year, the General Statistics Office reported on February 28.

Business Infographic (Interactive) Major exporting markets of Vietnamese coffee in 2021 Vietnam’s coffee export revenue is estimated at over 3 billion USD in 2021, with Vietnam remaining the second largest exporter of the drink in the world, second only to Brazil, accounting for 8.3 percent of the global market share.

Business Infographic Vietnam's economic performance in the first two months In the first two months of this year, Vietnam posted a 5.4 percent growth in the index of industrial production, a 10.2 percent rise in export value and a 11.9 percent rise in the number of newly registered enterprises.