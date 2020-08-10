World Cambodia’s exports to US up 23 percent in H1 Cambodia exported 2.75 billion USD worth of goods to the US in the first half of 2020, up 23 percent year-on-year, according to the US Statistics Bureau.

World Indonesia’s forex reserves hit record high in July Indonesia’s foreign exchange (forex) reserves increased to 135.1 billion USD in July, the highest level ever, following the government’s move to issue global bonds, Bank Indonesia (BI) has announced.

World Experts: Malaysian economy can see quick recovery after COVID-19 Penang, Malaysia’s technology hub, is helping drive an economic recovery that could see the country bounce back faster than any of its peers in Southeast Asia, said experts.

World Malaysia spends nearly 15 million USD to support pandemic-hit farmers Malaysia has allocated 62 millionRM(14.6 million USD) to farmers' organisations through the Prihatin Rakyat Economic Stimulus Package (PRIHATIN) to help its members affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.