Deputies of the 14th National Assembly at the ongoing ninth session (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - The 14th National Assembly (NA) adopted a resolution on extending a tax exemption on the use of agricultural land at the ongoing ninth session on June 10, with 94.41 percent of delegates voting in favour.

The exemption stipulated in Resolution No. 55/2010/QH12 in November 2010 will be extended until the end of 2025.

The new resolution will take effect on January 1, 2021.

The move aims to uphold the results of the policy to remove agricultural land use taxes in keeping with the orientations of the Party and State on agriculture and rural development.

It also contributes to addressing difficulties facing farmers, especially amid the COVID-19 pandemic and climate change./.