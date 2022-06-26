Agricultural sector ensures food security, exports
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam has continued to make gains in agro-forestry-fishery production, and seen increases in agricultural exports thanks to its successful COVID-19 containment.
As of mid-May, about 2.67 million ha out of 4.28 million ha of rice from the winter-spring crop had been harvested, up 3.6% over the same period last year, with total output of about 17.7 million tonnes.
In the first five months, Vietnam shipped 2.86 million tonnes of rice overseas, a year-on-year rise of 10.3%, raking in 1.39 billion USD.
According to Nguyen Nhu Cuong, head of the Department of Crop Production under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Vietnam has about 7.3 million ha of rice and 1 million ha of vegetables. Basically, the country faces no risk of food security.
In husbandry, cattle farms have grown by 1.6% compared with May 2021, while pig populations rose 5.7% and poultry by 1.9%. Only buffalo numbers decreased by 1.5%.
Rice for export (Photo: VNA)Vietnamese processed chickens have been exported to seven countries and territories, while milk and dairy products have been shipped to nearly 50 countries, including China. Vietnam has also exported pork and eggs to a number of markets.
Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Phung Duc Tien said to boost the export of animals and their products, units, agencies and localities should focus on building production chains and breeding areas that should satisfy international standards as well as the requirements of importers.
Given the soaring prices of production materials, the ministry has instructed adjustments to production plans to minimise the impacts of unfavourable conditions.
The agricultural sector has also asked farmers to utilise advanced production technologies, promote circular production, and change their production mindsets, shifting from agricultural production to an agriculture-based economy./.