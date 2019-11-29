Business Infographic CPI sees 0.96 percent rise in November Consumer price index (CPI) in November rose by 0.96 percent compared to the previous month, according to the General Statistics Office.

Business Two furniture fairs open in HCM City A wide range of outdoor and indoor furniture, handicrafts and household appliances are on display at the 2019 Vietnam Furniture and Home Furnishing Fair that opened in Ho Chi Minh City on November 28.

Business Seminar discusses opportunities, challenges from CPTPP A seminar titled “Opportunities and Challenges arising from CPTPP agreement for Vietnam’s seafood – fruits, vegetables – animal husbandry, meat processing industries” was held in the Mekong city of Can Tho on November 27.

Business HCM City braces for Black Friday Black Friday, the biggest retail promotion of the year, is ubiquitous in Ho Chi Minh City with most shopping centres and stores offering discounts of up to 90 percent.