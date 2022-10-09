Business PVEP’s revenue exceeds yearly plan by 35% The PetroVietnam Exploration Production Corporation reported total revenue of nearly 1.45 billion USD in the first nine months of 2022, surpassing its yearly plan by 35%.

Business Infographic Vietnam’s overseas investment reaches nearly 398.3 million USD in nine months Vietnamese enterprises have invested over 347.3 million USD in 80 new projects in the first nine months of 2022, rising 2.31-fold year on year, according to the Ministry of Planning and Investment.

Business “Son tra” trees benefit mountainous farmers Farmers in the northern mountainous province of Son La are rushed off their feet these days as they harvest “son tra” (docynia indica) fruit. A key crop in the province for many years, the trees have helped improve livelihoods for these mountainous people.

Business Seminar seeks to step up Vietnam-France trade, investment cooperation Vietnam prioritises attracting projects in the fields of high technology, innovation, research and development as well as creates favourable conditions for Vietnamese enterprises to promote the digital economy, green economy and circular economy and actively contribute to sustainable development, said Vietnamese Ambassador to France Dinh Toan Thang at a seminar in Paris on October 7.