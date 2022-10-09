Agricultural sector strives to surpass targets
Rice fields in Vietnam (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The agricultural sector is aiming for a growth rate of 2.8-3% this year, higher than the growth of 2.5-2.8% assigned by the Government, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.
It is also striving to earn 55 billion USD from agro-forestry-aquatic product exports in 2022, 5 billion USD higher than the figure assigned by the Government.
In the first nine months, the export turnover of agro-forestry-aquatic products is estimated at 40.8 billion USD, up 15.2% year-on-year. Meanwhile, imports totalled 33.9 billion USD, up 5.7% year-on-year. This means the trade surplus mounted to 6.9 billion USD, doubling the same period last year.
To achieve the targets, Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Phung Duc Tien said that the ministry will adjust production plans and the crop structure to suit domestic consumption and export demand, and focus on directing the development of concentrated production areas.
A strawberry growing model (Photo: VNA)Efforts will be made to promote sustainable livestock development, ensure supply and stabilise food and pork prices to keep the consumer price index (CPI) within the allowable range, especially during the coming Lunar New Year, Tien said.
Along with closely monitoring the developments of climate and diseases on plants and livestock, the ministry will seek measures to boost production; remove difficulties in circulation, consumption and exports of agricultural products; and ensure sufficient supplies of food and foodstuffs.
To develop the consumption market for agricultural, forestry and aquatic products, the ministry will cooperate with the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to research, analyse and forecast market developments, opportunities and challenges; and consult the Prime Minister on countermeasures and scenarios to adapt to the supply and demand of agro-forestry-aquatic products in the world./.