Farmers harvest oranges in Ha Giang (Source: VNA)

– High-quality agricultural products and handicrafts will be showcased at nearly 200 pavilions in a trade fair in Hanoi from December 19-25.The information was released by Dao Van Ho, director of the Trade Promotion Centre for Agriculture at a press briefing in Hanoi on December 4.According to Ho, the event aims to honour agricultural products nationwide and sustainable agricultural development.It presents opportunities for firms, cooperatives, and producers to meet and introduce their products and services.“Ha Giang orange week 2017” will be among the highlights of the event. Other Ha Giang products will also be displayed during the fair, including San Tuyet tea, bee honey, and medicinal herbs.Mai Van Suong, Deputy Director of the Ha Giang provincial Department of Industry and Trade said the sector provides financial assistance for cooperatives and enterprises involved in VietGAP standard production.The Ha Giang orange association has worked with enterprises in promotion work, introducing the province’s special agricultural products to consumers.-VNA