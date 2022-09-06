Coffee, rubber, rice, vegetables, fruit, cashews, shrimp, and wooden products all recorded export value of over 2 billion USD.

Exporters said the result was due to advantages gained since the beginning of the year.

Asia led in export markets for Vietnamese agricultural products in the first 8 months, with a share of more than 43 percent, followed by the Americas and Europe. Worth noting is that Europe still has a lot of room for development.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development worked with embassies’ representatives, trade counsellors, and agricultural counsellors in the first eight months to promote the sale of products both online and offline in order to effectively exploit markets of potential.

The ministry will complete negotiations to open markets for certain products, such as Japan for longans, the US for passionfruit and coconuts, the Republic of Korea for pomelo, Australia for passionfruit, and New Zealand for citrus fruit, among others./.

VNA