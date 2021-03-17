Business 10 firms mull temporary move from overburdened HCM City bourse to Hanoi Ten companies are sounding out shareholders to temporarily switch their listing from the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange to the Hanoi Stock Exchange since the former’s system is overloaded and smooth trading has become difficult.

Business Japan’s food giant Meiji to establish subsidiary in Hanoi Japanese food giant Meiji Co. will set up a wholly owned subsidiary in Hanoi on April 1 to ramp up sales in Vietnam of powdered infant formula milk imported from Japan.

Business Vingroup affiliate partners with Google Cloud One Mount Group, an affiliate of Vietnamese conglomerate Vingroup, forged a cooperative arrangement with Google Cloud on March 17 to foster the largest technological ecosystem in Vietnam, in order to connect citizens and businesses during the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

Business Index for administrative procedure compliance costs in 2020 released An annual report on the index for administrative procedure compliance costs in 2020 (APCI 2020) was released at a press conference on March 17 chaired by Minister and Chairman of the Government Office Mai Tien Dung, who is also Chairman of the Prime Minister’s Advisory Council for Administrative Procedure Reform.