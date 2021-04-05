Business Binh Dinh: All fishing ships must obtain food safety certificates by end of June All fishing ships in Binh Dinh must obtain food safety certificates by the end of June as part of efforts to enhance the quality of fishery products caught by the south-central province's fishing fleet, according to a local agricultural official.

Business Bac Lieu strives to become national shrimp industry’s centre The Mekong Delta province of Bac Lieu is building a high-tech shrimp farming area with the aim of becoming a centre of the country’s shrimp industry.

Business Manufacturing, processing maintains strong growth in Q1 Vietnam’s industry grew 6.5 percent year on year in the first three months of 2020, with the manufacturing and processing sector expanding 9.45 percent and remaining as the main engine of the economic growth.

Business Vietnam’s manufacturing sector strengthens in March Vietnam’s manufacturing sector gained growth pace at the end of the first quarter, with marked increases in output, new orders and exports, leading to stronger rises in employment and purchasing activity, according to a report by the London-based global information provider IHS Markit.