Agriculture, farmers, rural areas should be focus of Tra Vinh’s development: NA leader
National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue addresses the meeting with the Standing Board of the provincial Party Committee on April 29. (Photo: VNA)Tra Vinh (VNA) – Tra Vinh should take agriculture as a development focus as agricultural workers and rural residents still account for the majority of the local population, said National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue.
Hue made the suggestion at a meeting with the Standing Board of the provincial Party Committee on April 29 as part of his working visit to the Mekong Delta province.
Tra Vinh needs to change the mindset from agricultural production to agriculural economy, develop agriculture in association with industry and services, and attach importance to collective and cooperative economy to reduce input costs and increase output value, thus improving people's living standards, he noted.
The province is home to three biological zones - saltwater, brackish water, and freshwater, which are also natural resources, so it needs to adapt to climate change, according to the top legislator.
The NA leader highlighted the province’s efforts to put important transport links, the Duyen Hai 2 thermal power plant, and five wind power projects into operation. He also spoke highly of its performance in caring for people’s health, ensuring social security, promoting the Party and political, and improving the business climate.
At the working session, Hue requested efforts to combine economic growth with cultural and social development, voicing his support for Tra Vinh’s goal of becoming a renewable energy centre of the Mekong Delta and an example for economic zones in the region.
The chairman also called for the continued implementation of policies aimed to assist revolutionary stalwarts, people with disadvantages, and ethnic minority and religious communities.
He asked Tra Vinh to continue supporting elected agencies, the Vietnam Fatherland Front, and socio-political organisations based on people’s need to build and rectify the Party and political system.
At the meeting, local officials reported that having been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic and climate change last year, Tra Vinh’s gross regional domestic product (GRDP) contracted 3.92 percent, while industrial production value fell 9.7 percent year on year. However, it has started to recover in the first quarter of 2022.
Also on April 29, the NA leader visited the province’s General Hospital, along with a Heroic Vietnamese Mother and a veteran revolutionary in Tra Vinh city./.