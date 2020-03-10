Agriculture minister directs farming development in Phu Tho
The MARD delegation visit a pig farm in Phu Tho (Photo: baomoi)
Phu Tho (VNA) – Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Nguyen Xuan Cuong held a working session with leaders of the northern midland province of Phu Tho on March 10, focusing on orientations of local farming development.
He asked the province to tap local strengths in developing forest economy and citrus cultivation, as well as growing short-term fruits and vegetables.
Cuong suggested combining the building of new-style rural areas with the One Commune, One Product programme and tourism, especially building cultural products typical of the local land.
Further attention should be paid to pig farming under bio safety standards, as well as upgrade of infrastructure such as irrigation works, dykes and reservoirs, he said, adding that media outlets should popularise local achievements in the field so that other localities could learn from its experience.
At the event, Secretary of the provincial Party Committee Bui Minh Chau said Phu Tho will continue earmarking funding for agriculture, rural areas and farmers. At the same time, it will also rearrange agriculture extension apparatus at the grassroots level.
He proposed that the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) adjust detailed land planning based on regional master plan, thus laying the foundation for the province to build plans for the development of agriculture, rural areas and farmers for each period.
About Ngoi Gianh water reservoir project, he suggested the MARD consider supplementing capital for its second stage as soon as possible.
Last year, the production value of local agro-forestry-fisheries in the province went up 3.42 percent from 2018.
Since January 16, African swine fever has been under control with no new outbreak so far./.
