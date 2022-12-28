Society Vietnam making efforts to enforce international conventions on human rights Religious organisations and the majority of religious followers in Vietnam have accompanied the nation and played an active role in socio-economic development as well as patriotic emulation movements.

Society Milestones of Vietnam’s joining of peacekeeping operations hailed Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lieut. Gen Hoang Xuan Chien has hailed the army and public security forces for sending new units to the United Nations peacekeeping mission for the first time this year, including an engineering unit.

Society Stone-roofed stilt houses in Dien Bien province Muong Lay town was originally the economic, cultural and political centre of the former Lai Chau province (which included modern-day Dien Bien and Lai Chau provinces). It is now famous as an attractive tourist destination because of a street of stilt houses with stone roofs by the Da Giang River, creating a unique and poetic beauty.