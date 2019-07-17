Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

– The Government has urged the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) to mobilise resources and engage the whole political system and community to prevent the spread of African swine fever, restructure the animal breeding sector and ensure foodstuff supply for year-end occasion.In Resolution No. 50/NQ-CP, the Government also asked the ministry to work with central agencies to direct coastal localities to guide fishermen in sustainable fisheries exploitation and prevent illegal fishing.The ministry should keep a close eye on weather developments, thus directing localities on natural disaster, flood and drought prevention, ensuring water supply for production, preventing wildfires and protecting dykes and dams, according to the resolution.In the resolution, the Government also asked the Ministry of Health to improve the quality of healthcare services with greater focus on local hospitals.The ministry should strengthen IT application, while popularising medical knowledge in the national digital knowledge system and strengthening inspection and settlement of violations in food safety.At the same time, the Ministry of Education and Training was asked to implement the Law on amendments and supplementations to a number of articles in the Tertiary Education Law, and the revised Education Law, while guiding localities in personnel training, building safe education environment and prevent violations at schools.-VNA