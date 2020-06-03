Environment Khanh Hoa: 67,000ha of forest at high risk of fire Several forest areas in the central province of Khanh Hoa are facing high risk of fire due to prolonged droughts and extremely hot weather.

Environment Activities responding to action month for environment launched The Ministry of Nature Resources and Environment has urged relevant agencies to arrange activities in the “Action Month for Environment”, in response to the World Environment Day (June 5).

Environment Binh Thuan hit by extreme drought Due to prolonged hot weather, the water levels in many reservoirs and lakes in the central province of Binh Thuan have dried up. Levels of groundwater have also significantly dropped.