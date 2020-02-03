Society Hanoi authorities urged for prompt anti-nCoV actions Authorities in Hanoi have been requested to enhance countermeasures against the acute respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus (nCoV).

Society Lao Cai suspends trains to China due to coronavirus outbreak The operation of the trains from the northern border province of Lao Cai to China was suspended on February 3 as efforts are intensified against coronavirus outbreak.

Society HCM City launches week marking Party’s founding anniversary Ho Chi Minh City on February 2 began a week celebrating the 90th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) (February 3) at the Nguyen Van Binh book street, aiming to educate people, especially youngsters, about the country’s history, culture and revolution, through publications.