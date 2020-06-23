Business Vietnam Airlines to open five new domestic routes next month National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines will launch five new domestic routes in July, bringing its total to 57, a representative of the airline announced on June 23.

Business Suitable tiered pricing mechanism urged for electricity sector The Government should build a retail power price for industrial production firms equal to households and adjust the electricity tariff to suit people’s living standards, experts have said.

Business Rice export price lowest in two months Higher rice supply in the domestic market has made the export price of Vietnam’s broken rice drop to 450 USD per tonne on June 19, the lowest level in the past two months.

Business Conference to help foster investment, development cooperation in Hanoi A conference promoting investment and development cooperation in Hanoi is scheduled to take place on June 27, with the aim of popularising the capital city as a safe and attractive destination for investors.